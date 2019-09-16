Monthly council meeting canceled By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 3 hrs ago RIVERSIDE — Riverside borough's council meeting, scheduled for Sept. 16, was canceled. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the borough building. Tags Riverside Borough Meeting Building Council Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries WALTER, Jean Jul 6, 1934 - Sep 15, 2019 ERDMAN, Norwood Nov 20, 1933 - Sep 15, 2019 MOSKOWITZ, Myron Oct 17, 1925 - Sep 13, 2019 BARTMAN, Scott Jan 22, 1957 - Sep 5, 2019 MUFFLEY, Donna Jun 11, 1930 - Sep 14, 2019 Follow us on Facebook