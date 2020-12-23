There were 187 new cases in Montour County on Wednesday, according to the state, and Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation is reporting an outbreak.
The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,605 new cases statewide, the first time in more than a week the total approached 10,000 cases. There were also another 230 deaths statewide, marking the 11th time in 15 days there were at least 200 deaths.
Montour County has had 1,082 cases, according to the state, eclipsing 1,000 cumulative cases for the second time. Officials from the DOH and Geisinger have previously said some tests taken at Geisinger's Danville campus were attributed to Montour even if the residents live elsewhere. Reconciliation of those cases led to a sharp decline in Montour's total the week after it was discovered. There were 343 new cases in the county in the last week.
At the Emmanuel Center, there were 71 active resident cases and 24 active staff cases. There had been 126 total cases at the facility, according to the facility's latest report Tuesday night.
Of the state's 230 new deaths, two were in Montour County and two were in Northumberland County. The deaths were Montour's first since Dec. 15. Since the pandemic started in March, 21 county residents have died of the virus.
In Northumberland County, there have been 4,376 infections and 199 virus-related deaths. There were 78 new cases in the county on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dipped slightly statewide while increasing in the Susquehanna Valley. There are 13 new patients hospitalized in one of three Valley hospitals.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 6,142 residents hospitalized across the state, down nine from Tuesday. There were 1,263 residents being treated in intensive care units and 764 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of 14. There are 537 adult ICU beds open statewide.
Locally, there are 223 patients in three hospitals, an increase of 13 since Tuesday.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 148 patients — up nine — with 40 of them in the ICU and 30 on ventilators — up two. There were 13 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 12 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The facility has no open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 63 hospitalizations, with 18 patients in the ICU. It has six ICU beds open.
Statewide, there have now been 3,181,266 negative tests across Pennsylvania. In Montour County, there have been 8,856 negative tests, along with 19,658 in Northumberland County. In Union County, 21,344 negative tests have been reported to the state along with 7,278 in Snyder County.
Statewide, 29 counties had at least 100 new cases, including 834 in Allegheny County.
Prisons and state centers
There are still 257 active cases at the federal prisons in Union County, including a drop at USP-Lewisburg and an increase at Allenwood's medium-security unit.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 145 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 136 inmates. There are 22 inmate — an increase of 15 — and 20 staff cases at the medium-security unit and 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 44 active inmate cases and 11 staffers still active.
There are still 53 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including five persons receiving services and 48 staffers. Thirty-eight people — 24 residents and 14 staffers — have already recovered. At the Danville State Hospital, cases are on the rise. There are now 38 active cases — 22 residents and 16 staffers — up four from Tuesday.
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township dropped from 70 to 26 on Wednesday. There are now 19 active inmate cases and seven staff cases.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) and SCI Forest officials reported the first death of an inmate with COVID-19 on Dec. 22. The 65-year-old inmate, whose name will not be provided, was serving a 10- to 20-year sentence for burglary. He had underlying medical conditions and was sent to a local hospital on Dec. 20. He tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital. He had been at SCI Forest since September 2020.
Nursing homes
Of the region's 9,813 cases, 1,399 have been linked to long-term care facilities, including 12 new cases on Wednesday. Of the Valley's 285 deaths, 177 have been linked to 30 Susquehanna Valley nursing homes.
In Montour County, there have been 166 cases (139 residents, 27 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 979 cases (781 residents and 198 staffers) along with 142 deaths. Snyder County has had 135 cases (109 residents, 26 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. There have been 119 cases (93 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities.