DANVILLE — On the eve of National Vietnam Veterans Day, Montour County commissioners at Tuesday's meeting voted to recognize by proclamation, the valor and service of those who served in that long-ago war.
In 2017, then-President Donald Trump declared March 29 National Vietnam Veterans Day — the date when, 50 years ago, the last American troops left Vietnam.
Montour Commisisoner Trevor Finn said, "Montour County is proud to join in the national recognition.
"We must never forget the pain and suffering that lingers today for the men and women who fought with honor and distinction in the name of freedom," Finn added. "We will never forget their sacrifice."
In other business, there will be a solar hearing on April 3 and 4 at the Municipal Building, beginning at 9:15 a.m. Attorney James Bathgate was approved by Commissioners as hearing officer at a rate of $175 an hour.
Christopher Showers was transferred from corrections officer to maintenance at a rate of $14.50 per hour.