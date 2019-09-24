Montour conservation official updates commissioners on p

DANVILLE — Montour County Conservation District Director Sean Levan and his staff enjoy helping farmers and landowners improve their lives.
Levan said 80 to 90 percent of farmers in the county comply with the latest standards for manure management plans during Tuesday's couny commissioners meeting. With a dedicated and experienced staff, he said, "We want to get stuff done."
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the commissioners are proud of him and Levan's staff members, Tyler Servose and Todd Deroba, for obtaining grants for projects in the county, which is a leader in conservation. Levan said stream quality has improved and people are "willing to do their part to help with water quality."
Commissioner Trevor Finn said he was very proud of the district for helping with runoff, boosting the economy and attracting visitors to the county by adding trout to a stream and hiring local contractors for projects.
Levan said they plan to apply for $600,000 to $700,000 in grants through the Growing Greener program.
The district has a number of projects in the works through that program.
A $376,000 project on the Betz property involves a lagoon that needed to be addressed, Levan said. They now have liquid manure storage and a roof over the barnyard.
The Kitchen property project cost nearly $179,000 with a match of almost $28,000. It involved a barnyard and manure storage.
A $167,215 project has started on the Joe Woodruff Jr. property with cows and a match to be determined, he said.
A Beachel property project was completed earlier this summer at a cost of $232,000 and involved two buildings for cows on the Limestone watershed, Deroba said.
Deroba said wild brook trout were reintroduced the past two to three years in the Limestone watershed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Another project involves manure storage on Hoffman property costing $24,900. A cattle crossing was stabilized and fencing will be added on Pfleegor land on Limestone Run at a cost of $2,500.
In Anthony Township, on Fletcher land a new roof has been constructed for steers. A manure storage facility was built for $54,000 on Bogart property, Deroba said.
On a property in Liberty Township, a project protects the stream embankment and creates habitat for fish, Servose said.
A $44,203 stormwater project at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mahoning Township resulted in a larger basin to hold back water and a new rain garden.
The commissioners also approved a 10-year lease with the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority and a five-year lease with economic development council of governments DRIVE for a $1 million state multimodal grant at the former Metso Minerals that DRIVE owns. The grant will improve rail and truck access. The county served as grantee for the funds.
They approved a rental agreement with Diversified Treatment Alternatives, which occupies the second floor and part of the third floor of the former Danville Elementary School the county purchased for use as an office annex. Offices will be moved from buildings along Woodbine Lane. The lease, retroactive to Sept. 1, contains a $1,000 increase per month over the previous $3,768 per month. Holdren said it is a more market competitive lease and is for five years. It will help cover the costs of the county's purchase and renovations to the building, he said.
Another $1,000 increase in rent will go into effect Sept. 1, 2021.
The commissioners approved hotel tax grants of $1,000 for Zamboni Park and of $2,000 for the Thomas Beaver Free Library. Finn said Bill Zamboni created the park from a gravel lot. "People get married there and take pictures there. I see Bill there almost every day. He puts in a lot of volunteer hours and some of his own money," he said.
He said the library is "absolutely gorgeous and a great resource." The library can use the allocated funds to leverage more money from the state, he said.