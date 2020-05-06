DANVILLE — A 72-year-old Montour County man is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors for allegedly in appropriately touching an 8-year-old girl on Sunday.
State police at Milton filed charges against Marlin Eugene Kratzer, of 359 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, near Washingtonville, on Monday in the office of county District Judge Marvin Shrawder. Shrawder committed Kratzer to the Montour County Jail in lieu of $20,000 straight bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15 at 2 p.m.
According to the complaint filed by state police Tpr. Jessica Naschke:
The girl was playing by the creek that runs along the Blue Springs Terrace Trailer Park. On her way home, she saw Kratzer sitting on his back porch. The girl approached and Kratzer, whom the girl did not know, asked how old she was. She said she was 8 and was turning 9 on a certain date. Kratzer asked if he could give her a "birthday hug," and when she walked up to him, Kratzer touched her inappropriately and kissed her on her neck. She then returned home.
The trooper wrote that Kratzer admitted to the inappropriate touching.
— JOE SYLVESTER