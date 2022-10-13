DANVILLE — A $200,000 grant has been awarded to Montour County for improvements to its in-house food pantry operation, said County Commissioner Ken Holdren at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
The funds are derived from the state Department of Health’s budget, Holdren explained. “It will be used to expand the spatial area of our food pantry and allow more storage of food.”
Two guest speakers, Cindy Powers, of The Gate House, and Carin Wharton, of Good Samaritan, were welcomed to speak to the commissioners and those attending the meeting about The Gate House, which is celebrating its 25th year.
The Gate House is a homeless shelter that offers a stable environment for families and individuals in Montour and Columbia counties, Powers said.
“When we opened 25 years ago, we were strictly a shelter,” Powers said. Over 25 years, The Gate House has expanded its services.
“We offer start to finish as help for people,” she added. Gate House usually gets referrals from outside agencies, “but sometimes people just find us. We do background checks to make sure that the people are appropriate to bring into our facility,” Powers said.
The Gate House holds five families and one room each for four females and one for four males.
Holdren said The Gate House is a wonderful facility and is an important addition to the county.
Fire prevention month
October is fire prevention month, and East End Fire Department and Southside Fire Department each will be conducting fire drills and having assemblies at various places where children gather.
“So please don’t panic,” said Commissioner Trevor Finn. “We’re just trying to keep the children safe.”
There was a drill at the high school on Tuesday. After Tuesday, there will be other presentations at the middle school, the primary school and St. Joseph’s.
Pride Month
Toward the end of the meeting Finn read off a proclamation addressing LGBT History Month Outfest Observance:
“Whereas Montour County is committed to supporting visibility, dignity, and equality for all people, we, the Montour Commissioners proclaim Oct. 15 as Outfest in Montour County. and in recognizing the importance of a diverse community, do invite everyone on ways we can live and work together with a commitment of mutual respect and understanding.”
On hand to celebrate the proclamation was Gwen Bobbie, co-president of the Coalition for Social Equity, and group members. The Coalition is based in Bloomsburg.
In other business:
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE, will again serve as the county’s representative on the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
Laurie L. Pickle was approved as public defender. She is the first female public defender in the county’s history, said Holdren.