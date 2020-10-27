DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners awarded grants totaling $179,240 to 22 businesses as part of second-round CARES money, Chairman Ken Holdren said at Tuesday's meeting.
Altogether the county has received $1,646,330 in CARES grant funding, Holdren added.
"We've awarded all but $49,159 of that," he said. "We tried to be fair in our allocations."
But Holdren said there are other applications for funding that qualify and he and the other commissioners plan to write a letter to officials at the Department of Community and Economic Development for an additional $500,000.
"As I understand it, the state is sitting on more than $1 billion in CARES money," Holdren said.
"It's gratifying to help businesses in need," he said.
"Businesses are hurting during COVID. If you can, go to those businesses, use them," Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
Among the businesses receiving the highest amount of funding were: Classic Cuts and More ($15,000); D.J. Auto and R.V. Center ($10,790); Frosty Valley Resort LLC ($15,000); Kut and Kurl ($10,786); Railside Beverage LLC ($15,000); Reflex Jiu Jitsu ($12,686); Tee-to-Green ($15,000); Body Balance LLC ($10,020); and Columbia County Bread and Granola ($15,000).
The commissioners also awarded a $2,500 CARES Block Tourism Grant to the Columbia Montour Tourism Bureau, "to promote the safety and health of businesses in Columbia and Montour County," said Commissioner Dan Hartman.
CARES money has to be awarded and spent by Dec. 31 of this year.
Solar farm project
In the public comment portion of the meeting, Anthony Township resident Sandra Johnson spoke up about the Montour Solar One solar farm project taking place near where she lives.
"People are starving, and yet we're seeing good farmland used to set up solar panels," she began. "It makes no sense."
The Johnsons live across the road from land that will be filled by solar panels, she said.
She also had concerns for future generations.
"After all is said and done, what are they going to do with what's there? Is it going to turn into a dump that my grandchildren will have to deal with down the line," she said.
Johnson also said the noise made will be disturbing. "Do you realize how sound carries out where we live? I would like to enjoy the peace I have enjoyed all of my life in the country."