DANVILLE — Montour County residents should stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said Tuesday.
He also urged people to practice social distancing as was done at Tuesday's commissioners' meeting in the courthouse, which is closed to the public.
Holdren and Vice Chairman Dan Hartman attended in person along with Brad Bason, who is in charge of internet technology and serves as assistant director of county emergency management; solicitor Michael Dennehy, chief clerk Holly Brandon and county prothonotary Susan Kauwell. Commissioner Trevor Finn participated via Skype.
Dennehy said it was legal for a public meeting for one or more of the commissioners to participate from a remote location as long as Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency declaration lasts for the coronavirus.
In telling people to continue to wash their hands, Holdren said, "If we can bend the curve and keep it from coming is our best defense. We all need to be on the defensive."
He said the county human services department will take care of people in need by distributing food at its food bank from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. He said people should stay in their cars and food will be delivered to them.
An Easter distribution by the Danville-Riverside Food Bank will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, he said. People will register and pick up food outside of the Danville church, he said.
2020 Census
Holdren said he received information in the mail about the 2020 Census and completed the questionnaire online in about 6 minutes.
He encouraged residents to complete the census questionnaire online or by mail if they don't have internet access.
"It is very important for the county to get counted. It will affect funding on various levels of state and federal governments for the next 10 years," he said.
Kauwell said she also completed the census questionnaire online quickly and that it was very simple.
In other business:
The commissioners voted to seek bids to replace the flood-damaged Foggy Mountain Bridge in Anthony Township. Hartman said bids will be opened at 1 p.m. April 9 in the courthouse.
Commissioners approved a technology enrollment agreement with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania not to exceed $17,000 to modernize the county website.
Zachary Hoover was hired as a full-time correctional officer as of Monday and David Slotterback as a full-time correctional officer as of March 30. They start at $14.29 per hour.
Commissioners appointed Jillian Zablocki as an intern-deputy coroner effective March 9 and Scott Lynn II as deputy coroner as of March 15. Both will be paid $10 per hour per diem.
Jillian Brandon was hired as the full-time clerk in the planning and human services department as of Monday at a salary of $15,600. She replaces Sara Prieto who will train her for $25 per hour.
Brandon is the daughter of Holly Brandon, who said she was not part of the hiring process. Four candidates applied for the job and one withdrew. Human services and planning director Greg Molter and assistant chief clerk Michelle Getkin interviewed the candidates.