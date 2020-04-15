DANVILLE — Montour County officials are holding off on starting the project to create an annex and renovate the courthouse. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdowns and layoffs are to blame.
The county commissioners Tuesday rejected 14 bids from various contractors that were opened in February for the extensive work.
"Given the current economic conditions, we believe we can save the taxpayers a significant amount of money by rebidding," Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said during the commissioners virtual meeting.
The commissioners did, however, award a contract to low bidder Sikora Brothers to replace the Foggy Mountain Bridge near Exchange in Anthony Township.
County officials planned to borrow up to $4 million and refinance money not spent on the building projects, which also include renovation of the county jail visitors center. Holdren said last month the county needed to borrow more money since the scope of the work had become a lot more involved than initially thought and due to inflation driving up costs.
Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said Wednesday the county had sent out requests for proposals to banks but had not received proposals yet.
The county previously borrowed up to $2.5 million for the projects, including the cost of the former Danville Elementary School that will be converted into a county annex. The county hopes to sell two properties along Woodbine Lane and use the proceeds to pay off the loan.
The low bids for the projects, submitted for general contracting, site construction, electrical work and plumbing and heating, totaled just over $2.5 million.
The former elementary school will be converted into county administrative offices covering about 25,000 square feet and will include a new parking entrance.
At the Montour County Courthouse, the planned work includes a boiler replacement, first floor renovations of about 2,802 square feet, about 500 square feet of renovations on the third floor, demolishing and reconstructing a handicapped ramp in the back, a new entrance roof with decorative railing and replacing the courthouse windows.
At the jail visitors center, work includes renovating about 1,800 square feet on each of the first and second floors.
Bridge contract awarded
Sikora Brothers, which submitted the lowest bid of $377,065, will replace the Foggy Mountain Bridge, which was washed out by floodwaters during the summer of 2018.
There is no cost to the county to replace the bridge. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is funding 100 percent of the work. The newspaper previously reported incorrectly that the state and county would share the costs.
Twelve bids were submitted for the project.
The commissioners also voted to buy an additional ballot scanner for $4,903 through Election Systems and Software (ES&S) due to the expected increase in absentee mail-in ballots. Legislation is pending in Pennsylvania to allow all registered voters to cast their ballots by mail.
The county also will draw down $1,500 from its gas well drilling fee allocation for maintenance at the county-owned Zamboni Park in Danville. The drilling fund currently is at $4,538.
Commissioner Dan Hartman also announced that anyone in need of food can call the county Human Services Department at 570-271-3028 to arrange for delivery or pickup. He said the next scheduled distributions are May 9 and June 13.
In other business, the commissioners:
Granted Montour County Jail Lt. Bradley Hertzog's request to be reassigned as a corrections officer, altering his salary from $50,923 a year to $20.96 per hour, and named Corrections Officer Todd Leffler acting lieutenant until the COVID-19 emergency is over when the county will advertise to fill the position. Leffler's pay will go from $20.96 per hour to $48,000 a year while he is in the position.
Accepted the retirement, effective Oct. 2, of Theresa Woodruff, chief voter registrar/payroll clerk, after 35 years of service.