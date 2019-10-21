DANVILLE — Montour County will again participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Danville Police Department will also participate during those hours.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis and County Sheriff Ray Gerringer said everyone is invited to bring expired and unwanted medications to the Montour County Courthouse, on Mill Street, for disposal. This includes controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medications. The service is free and anonymous..
In 2018, Americans turned in more than 900 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners.
In Montour County alone, a total of more than 75 pounds of prescription pills were collected in two take-back events in 2018.
Old prescription medications that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Improper disposal of prescription medications can result in not only illegal use but also contamination of the environment, according to Mattis and Gerringer.