The impeachment of President Donald Trump brought some mixed reaction in Montour County on Wednesday evening.
Montour County Republican Chairwoman Marlene Gunther said before the vote that, “At this point, I think it’s going to happen in the House because of the Democrats. In the Senate, I think, it’s just going to stop.”
It did happen in the House, whose members voted, mostly along party lines, to impeach the president.
The vote was split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.
The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he still would have to run for re-election.
The votes were 230 for impeachment and 197 against on the first count, 229-198 on the second.
“A lot of people I was talking to said it’s just a waste of money,” Gunther said. “People I’ve been talking to here in Danville are just disgusted. Republicans and Democrats are just disgusted.”
She believes the impeachment will hurt the Democrats in the election next year.
“People are going to see this is just going to be a nothing,” Gunther said. “They’re going to lose faith in the people we have in Congress.”
Marcy George, Montour County Democratic chairwoman, was reserving comment.
“I’m going to have to watch how it plays out before I come to any conclusion,” she said.
Danville voter Cletus Brandon, 64, was certain of his opinion.
“I’m a Republican, and I think he should be impeached for what he did,” Brandon said. “I’m disgusted with my Republicans. It’s not a sham, it’s not a witch hunt. He admitted it. He’s not a king.”
He believes Republicans’ support of Trump will hurt them in the future.
Danville attorney Michael Dennehy, a registered Democrat, opposed impeachment, however.
“By its very nature, impeachment is the opposite of democracy,” Dennehy said in a text message. “It is a group of legislators ignoring the results of an election and throwing someone out of office. That is why the founders made it so hard. First you need a majority of the House, and then you need 2/3 of the Senate.
“If you are going to reverse the results of an election you need two things: First, you need very serious crimes that you can’t delay prosecuting until after the next election; and second, you need political support of all parties and a large majority of the electorate to overturn an election. Without this widespread political support, no Senate will reach a 2/3 conviction vote.
“This is why both prior impeachments (Johnson and Clinton), failed to result in conviction. It is also why the Trump impeachment will not result in a conviction.”
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9 of Dallas, whose district includes the Danville area, issued a statement following his vote “strongly opposing the impeachment.”
“Tonight marks the culmination of a nearly three-year effort to nullify the lawful election of President Donald J. Trump,” Meuser wrote. “Since the day he was sworn in, the priority of House Democrats has been to scrutinize, delegitimize, charge with crimes and remove from office the duly-elected President of the United States.
“The process, players and underlying proof at the heart of this impeachment have been fundamentally flawed and brazenly biased.”
The congressman argued that the “Democrat leadership has stacked the deck at every stage of this process: cherry-picking rehearsed witnesses, hiding exculpatory evidence, limiting dissenting views and denying the President meaningful participation and due process.”
“I believe in the power of elections,” Dennehy added. “And I agree with both Barack Obama and John McCain who said, ‘Elections have consequences.’”
Trump, who began Wednesday tweeting his anger at the proceedings, pumped his fist before an evening rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, boasting of “tremendous support” in the Republican Party and saying, “By the way it doesn’t feel like I’m being impeached.”
No Republicans voted for impeachment, and Democrats had only slight defections on their side. Voting was conducted manually with ballots, to mark the moment.
On the first article, abuse of power, two Democrats, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is considering switching parties to become a Republican, and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted against impeaching Trump. On the second article, obstruction, those two and freshman Rep. Jared Golden of Maine voted against. Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is running for president, voted “present” on both.
The House impeachment resolution laid out in stark terms the two articles of impeachment against Trump stemming from his July phone call when he asked the Ukraine president for a “favor” — to announce it was investigating Democrats ahead of the 2020 election. He also pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to probe unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Joe Biden, the former vice president and 2020 White House contender.
At the time, Zelenskiy, a young comedian newly elected to politics, was seeking a coveted White House visit to show backing from the U.S. ally as it confronts a hostile Russia at its border. He was also counting on $391 million in military aid already approved by Congress. The White House delayed the funds, but Trump eventually released the money once Congress intervened.
Narrow in scope but broad in its charge, the resolution said the president “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections,” and then obstructed Congress’ oversight like “no president” in U.S. history.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.