Food service location inspections in Montour County from July 1-31:

HILLTOP

Date of report: 07/21/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1. A food employee was observed touching lettuce for salad, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. 2. Rear kitchen door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. 3. Hoshizaki ice machine’s production area, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance accumulation and was not clean to sight and touch.

MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP

Date of report: 07/21/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PINE BARN INN

Date of report: 07/21/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: No

Violations: 1. Under counter food was held at 48°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

MIKE’S FOOD TRUCK MFF 3

Date of report: 07/07/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GMC SUBWAY CAFE #56528

Date of report: 07/06/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1. TCS food was held at 47°F, in the rear preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required. 2. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1

Date of report: 07/01/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ

Date of report: 07/01/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO

Date of report: 07/01/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1. Non-TCS food (salad dressings) held at 47°F, in the bar two-door glass-front refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

