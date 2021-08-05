Food service location inspections in Montour County from July 1-31:
HILLTOP
Date of report: 07/21/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. A food employee was observed touching lettuce for salad, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. 2. Rear kitchen door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. 3. Hoshizaki ice machine’s production area, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance accumulation and was not clean to sight and touch.
MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP
Date of report: 07/21/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PINE BARN INN
Date of report: 07/21/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: No
Violations: 1. Under counter food was held at 48°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.
MIKE’S FOOD TRUCK MFF 3
Date of report: 07/07/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GMC SUBWAY CAFE #56528
Date of report: 07/06/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. TCS food was held at 47°F, in the rear preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required. 2. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.
EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1
Date of report: 07/01/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ
Date of report: 07/01/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO
Date of report: 07/01/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Non-TCS food (salad dressings) held at 47°F, in the bar two-door glass-front refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.