DANVILLE — A 72-year-old Montour County man recently pleaded guilty in Montour County Court to indecent assault of a minor for inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl in May.
Marlin Kratzer, of 359 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, must register as a sex offender and undergo evaluation to determine if he will be categorized as a sexual predator, President Judge Thomas A. James Jr. said.
James said Kratzer also must undergo a background check before he is sentenced.
Kratzer could face up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He currently is incarcerated in the Montour County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Milton, the girl was playing by the creek that runs along the Blue Springs Terrace Trailer Park. On her way home, she saw Kratzer sitting on his back porch. The girl approached and Kratzer, whom the girl did not know, asked how old she was. She said she was 8 and was turning 9 on a certain date. Kratzer asked if he could give her a "birthday hug," and when she walked up to him, Kratzer touched her inappropriately and kissed her on her neck. She then returned home.
In other cases:
Nolan Cotter, 26, of Bloomsburg, was sentenced to 72 hours in jail and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to drunken driving in Danville on Dec. 22.
Page Rebecca Killgore, 25, of 31 E. Market St., Danville, was placed on one year of probation and released from jail, where she had been incarcerated on a parole violation from a 2014 theft conviction.
Jessica Perles, 42, of Sunbury, was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $400 for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in Mahoning Township on June 3.