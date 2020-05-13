DANVILLE — Montour County and several of its municipalities are giving taxpayers more time to pay their county and local real estate bills before penalties kick in.
State Act 15 of 2020 allows municipalities to extend the period when the face value of the taxes can be paid without penalty. This allows taxpayers more time to pay their taxes in a time of an uncertain economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered business shutdowns and the resulting high unemployment.
Taxpayers receive a 2 percent discount if they pay their municipal real estate taxes by April 30 and they normally face penalties if they pay after June 30. Now they have until Sept. 30 before they are assessed penalties.
"The no-penalty phase is extended for three months," Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said when the commissioners approved the measure at their meeting Tuesday morning.
The extension will especially help residents having a difficult time due to the economy.
"For people who applied for unemployment or a loan, they will have longer to pay taxes without penalty," Holdren said.
"We gave advance notice to the boroughs and townships we were going to take this action," the commissioner said.
He said Washingtonville Borough, Mayberry, Mahoning and West Hemlock townships already approved the extension by the time the commissioners met, Danville Borough Council approved it on Tuesday night, Holdren said. Derry and Valley townships also were expected to approve the measure and Anthony Township officials had questions but planned to take action later this month.
"The state income tax, federal income tax, they’ve all been pushed back 90 days," Danville Borough Council President Kevin Herritt noted on Tuesday night.
Taxpayers don't have to file federal and state taxes until July 15, rather than the usual April 15.
“I think its a great idea because people can’t afford it at this time,” said Danville Mayor Bernie Swank.
Mahoning Township Supervisor T.S. Scott said at the township meeting on Monday that the relief applies to 2020 taxes, not delinquent taxes.