Everything is in place, the display cabinets are gleaming as visitors were finally able to open the 2023 season at the Montgomery House and Boyd House museums in Danville.
These local historical collections, maintained by the Montour County Historical Society (MCHS), occupy two historic buildings at the corner of Mill and Bloom streets. The museums will be open for tours every Sunday, 1-4, moving forward with the exception of Easter Sunday.
Over the past five years, since the opening of the Boyd House Museum adjacent to the original Montgomery House, the museum has more than doubled in size.
The collection opened its doors in 1941 in the former home of General William Montgomery, founder of Danville, who built his original stone house in 1777 along with numerous mills and businesses.
He and his son Daniel set up the town of Danville.
The Montgomery family lived in the house until 1939, when it was purchased by the Danville Elks, who deeded it to Montour County and the Historical Society.
At present, the Montgomery House portion of the museum has been restored to replicate a home of that period, according to curator Dianne Zamboni.
Most of the display cases filled with local business and community artifacts and the extensive military collection have migrated into the Boyd House, which the Historical Society purchased in 2010 and opened in 2017.
“We have so much more room now,” said MCHS President Lynn Reichen.
“People who drive past have no idea what we have in here.”
Earlier this year, now-Senator Linda Schlegel Culver stopped by for a tour, and Reichen said Culver was “overwhelmed” by the displays. “She told us that as many times as she has passed the museums, she could have never guessed the wonderful treasures that were behind our doors.”
The more recently acquired Boyd House also has close connections to the Montgomery family. It was built by Daniel Montgomery Boyd, great-grandson of William Montgomery, in the early 1880s. When the Boyd family left it in 1923, the Elks purchased the property and renovated it as their lodge. After the Elks moved to their new building on Route 11, the Montour County Historical Society managed, through grants and a bequest, to purchase the Boyd House.
Bill Zamboni, of Danville, and his wife Dianne, are tireless workers at the museum, according to Reichen. Early every morning, without fail, Bill Zamboni checks on the building. “I want to be sure everything is OK, especially after a heavy rain,” he said.
Maintenance is “continual,” said Zamboni. “It doesn’t stop. It’s just like a house, but so much bigger. Even changing lightbulbs is a big deal. We come every day because there’s always something to do.”
One big ticket item looming in the near future is the replacement of a large portion of the roof at a cost of $25,000. A fundraiser is now underway.
Not all of the collection can be displayed at once, so the overflow resides in the ballroom upstairs in the Boyd House and the attic of the Montgomery House. “We’re always finding something new to bring down,” said the Zambonis. “If you bring in something new to display,” said Dianne, “something else has to go.”
Over the past few years, there has been a lot to move from the Montgomery House to the Boyd House and up and down the stairs. Bill Zamboni does most of the heavy lifting and says, “I can tell you every piece I’ve moved.” He has been volunteering at the museum since 2007.
As curator, Dianne is responsible for researching and writing the descriptive tags for every item, including who donated it. She also arranges the various collections. The big commercial and industrial room includes an impressive display of original Beaver stoves from the Danville Iron Works, artifacts from cherished businesses now gone, like chocolate molds from Jacobs Candy Co., vintage glass bottles, and a music alcove with antique instruments and photos of famous local bands. One prized item is the solid silver engraved cornet of Charles Stoes, conductor of Danville’s Silver Cornet Band, who died in 1913.
Across one wall is the ad curtain from the Danville Opera House, Lynn Reichen’s personal favorite item. “We found it in the attic of the Montgomery House and just had to find a spot for it,” she said.
Military collection
The impressive military collection, which includes artifacts from the Civil War, both World Wars, and more recent wars, fills several large rooms. The centerpiece is the Col. Charles W. Eckman Collection, much of which was donated by Bob Lyons, a Civil War enthusiast originally from Danville.
Col. C.W. Eckman grew up in Danville, enlisted in Company H, 93rd Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment in 1861, and led this Danville-based company throughout the Civil War. The museum collection includes his original papers and saddle, a reproduction of the 93rd Regiment Flag, the easy chair his company bought him as a retirement gift, and the original handwritten Muster Roll for the company. Despite being wounded three times in the Battle of the Wilderness, Eckman returned to Danville after the war to work and live out his days until 1906.
Also displayed among the Civil War items is a portrait of Maxwell Goodrich, a member of the 93rd and the first soldier from Montour County to lose his life in battle. The Danville American Legion Post is named in his honor.
The military collection continues up through the Iraq war, with all items donated by veterans and their families.
“We are super lucky,” said Reichen. “Thanks to the generosity of the community, we have been given everything. Donations come from families, the VFW, the American Legion Post, local businesses, and the borough.
“We are still always looking for new items, and welcome donations from local families of town artifacts, military documents and uniforms, and other treasures others might enjoy seeing,” she said.
Besides the collections in town, the Montour County Historical Society has maintained the Mooresburg One Room Schoolhouse along Route 642 in Liberty Township since 1966. This past year, volunteers cleaned out the lower level of the carriage house there to make room for the museum’s collection of larger machinery like farm implements and iron ore equipment.
Dianne Zamboni was much relieved when they found a new home for the iron ore car that had been on display in the Boyd House. “It was big and somewhat top-heavy, and I always worried someone would lean too hard on it and tip it off the track,” she said. “And besides, it smelled like creosote.”
It now rests safely at the schoolhouse location, which is open several times a year for tours.
Volunteers needed
Reichen and Zamboni both stressed that they would like to have the museums open more hours, but volunteers to give tours are hard to find. Besides themselves, Ruth Ann McCormick, assistant curator, is another regular. Zamboni feels strongly that guided tours are essential. “Unless someone explains what you are looking at,” she said, “you miss a lot.”
The Historical Society looks for ways to bring more people into the museums. “We need more visitors to come to see what we have,” said Dianne Zamboni. In the past, young people would come on field trips, but “we can’t get the schools to bring the kids,” she said, Scout groups do still come, though, and Liberty-Valley fifth-graders regularly visit the Schoolhouse.
Looking at the sign-in book, “we notice that more people from out of the area come to visit than people from here. That’s sad,” said Zamboni.
Anyone interested in joining the Montour County Historical Society or volunteering at one of the museums should contact Lynn Reichen at 570-271-0830 or 570-275-7875.
Contributions may be sent to the MCHS at P.O. Box 8, Danville, PA. Single membership is $20 and family membership is $30. Lifetime individual membership is $300. Contributions in any amount are also encouraged for the roof fundraiser.