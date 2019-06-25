DANVILLE — Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency visited Foggy Mountain Bridge — closed last summer due to flooding — and will now prepare their own estimate to replace the Montour County bridge.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn and an engineer from Larson Design Group, also visited the site of the Anthony Township brief, said Commission Chairman Ken Holdren at the commissioners meeting Tuesday. The bridge collapsed last August following heavy rains and flooding.
Holdren said FEMA will prepare its own cost estimate for the bridge. The commissioners believe FEMA will pay 75 percent of the cost and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will cover the remaining 25 percent of the cost to replace the span. If repair costs exceed the FEMA estimate additional funds can be awarded, he said.
Holdren said the estimates won't delay the project.
"We are proceeding accordingly and following all the steps we need to do. We we are on top of this and we continue to monitor it," he said, of Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman, the commissioner in charge of county bridges. The Foggy Mountain bridge is over the West Branch of the Chillisquaque Creek.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Larson Design for the bridge. The three phases cover $65,000 for design and bidding, $10,000 for construction engineering services and $25,000 for construction inspection services. The last two phases are estimates.
County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said they believe Larson's fees can be recouped from FEMA and PEMA.
Rail service bid opening delayed
Holdren also said the commissioners have delayed opening of bids for rail service improvements at the former Metso Minerals property in Danville owned by economic development entity DRIVE. The work is being funded by the state Multimodal Transportation Fund. The bid advertisement will be re-advertised.
DRIVE Director Jennifer Wakeman recommended they delay the date from June 21 to 2 p.m. July 16 in the courthouse because those attending a pre-bid conference didn't believe they had enough time to prepare proposals. Holdren said they want the right time frame to allow for competitive bids.
The project will involve constructing track, a turnout and grade crossings and raising and repairing the open deck bridge over Sechler Run on and adjacent to the North Shore Railroad to help alleviate flooding in that area.
Company approved to install fence around jail
The commissioners also approved Russler Fence Co. installing a six-foot fence around the county jail at a cost of $8,715. Gates will be installed for access to the basement, to dumpsters and to a storage building, Hartman said. He said a walk-through gate will allow access to the grounds.
They renewed a resolution from 2006. Congress enacted the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 to help finance reclamation and remediation of land mined before 1977. Congress reauthorized the act in 2006 to extend fee collections through 2021.
In the resolution, Montour County urges Congress to reauthorize the collection of fees on mined coal at the restored 1977 levels and the fee collection to extend at least 15 additional years through 2036.
The board approved a 2018 professional services agreement with SEDA-COG to handle the county's Community Development Block Grant program for $37,900 with the money coming from the general fund.
County 4-H educator appointed
Holdren announced Robin Oberdorf has been appointed as Montour County 4-H educator to succeed the late Yvonne Young. He said Oberdorf has been very active on the 4-H advisory board and as a 4-H leader. "We wish her well in this important program with over 250 youths and a number of clubs in the county," he said.
Solar panel ordered for American flag
He also said a new solar panel has been ordered for an American flag flying at the administration building, which is the former Danville Elementary School. He said some veterans were concerned about the light not working. The flag will be flying there after the new panel is installed and operating, he said. "We want to assure veterans we respect the flag and protocols and will continue to honor veterans," he said.
Hartman commended veterans for pointing out the issue with the light since the commissioners were unaware of the problem.