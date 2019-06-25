DANVILLE — Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency visited Foggy Mountain Bridge — closed last summer due to flooding — and will now prepare their own estimate to replace the Montour County bridge.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn and an engineer from Larson Design Group, also visited the site of the Anthony Township brief, Commission Chairman Ken Holdren at the commissioners meeting Tuesday. The bridge collapsed last August follow heavy rains and flooding.
Holdren said FEMA will prepare its own cost estimate for the bridge. The commissioners believe FEMA will pay 75 percent of the cost and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will cover the remaining 25 percent of the cost to replace the span. If repair costs exceed the FEMA estimate additional funds can be awarded, he said.
Holdren said the estimates won't delay the project.
"We are proceeding accordingly and following all the steps we need to do. We we are on top of this and we continue to monitor it," he said, of Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman, the commissioner in charge of county bridges. The Foggy Mountain bridge is over the West Branch of the Chillisquaque Creek.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Larson Design for the bridge. The three phases cover $65,000 for design and bidding, $10,000 for construction engineering services and $25,000 for construction inspection services. The last two phases are estimates.
County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said they believe Larson's fees can be recouped from FEMA and PEMA.