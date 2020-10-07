Danville now offers two safe havens where Trump supporters and Biden supporters can gather to discuss political issues this election season.
Situated at the opposite ends of Mill Street are the Montour County Republicans, in the former Abigail’s Attic, and the Montour County Democrats, at the Courthouse end of town, in the former movie theater building.
“It’s good to have people willing to show their support,” said Jackie Cramer, a volunteer with the Democrats. “I feel we are giving people what they need by having a local presence in town.”
“It’s so important that people get out and vote this year,” said Janet Comrey, at the Republican office. “Word is getting out and we have a steady flow of people coming in.”
Republican headquarters
The Republican headquarters opened in June, initially as a four-county hub for the Trump Victory Campaign, a movement dedicated to hiring field workers to build pods of voters. The use of the building was donated by Mike Kuziak, its owner, and his college-age kids worked as part of the team over the summer. Now the building serves as headquarters for the Montour County Republican Committee and supplies potential voters with signs, hats, flags and stickers for a small donation. Organization members also help them register to vote.
Comrey, chairwoman of the Montour County Committee, covers most of the hours herself.
“Many of our members are elderly,” she said, “and they are nervous about interacting with the public because of COVID. I’m happy to do it.”
At present, the office is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Sundays 1 to 3 p.m.
Democratic headquarters
The Democratic headquarters is the result of a grassroots effort by a group organized by Kay Jones, of Riverside, who approached Trevor Finn, state committee member, for help. On Sept. 10, Jones assembled a group of like-minded friends in her backyard to talk about their concerns in the upcoming election.
“We all decided that we needed an office in town, and in less than two weeks, with support from the Democratic Committee, we had a place, money and enough workers to make it happen,” said Jones.
After the resignation of Chairwoman Marcy George last spring, the Democratic committee had remained dormant, said Trevor Finn, vice chairman, and so he called a Zoom meeting in mid-September to re-organize it. He had tried before, but he found “it takes a presidential election to get people interested in helping. There are lots of other important local races in between, but they don’t get people excited.”
Shortly after, a spot was rented, cleaned and decorated. Volunteers Mark Cramer and Jay Jones, of Riverside, made signs and a sandwich board out of wood, and Jones offered his collection of historic American flags to decorate the walls. Jones also appears at the headquarters sometimes dressed in his genuine 1st Virginia Continental Army uniform to greet visitors and passersby.
The Democratic Headquarters is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. They have free signs and buttons to pass out and, by the end of the first week, they had gone through 250 signs.
Volunteers, leaders
According to Sarah Finn, Montour County Democratic Committee organizer, the office has 40 active volunteers plus 20-30 more who want to work behind the scenes.
“We’ve had a really good response from the community,” she said. “In addition to the core of volunteers recruited by Kay Jones, our first day’s sign-up sheet was completely filled by the end of the day. Volunteers have been crucial in keeping the ball rolling."
Sarah Finn, Democratic Party organizer and daughter of County Commissioner Trevor Finn, has a lot of firsthand experience with politics. Finn has been involved in her father’s campaigns since the age of six and served as her father’s campaign manager at 22. She also served as the student delegate on Danville Borough Council while at Danville Area High School.
“I grew up with politics,” she said. She said she is glad to be here and to find “like-minded people” in Danville. She said she is delighted to see more Biden signs appearing.
The Montour County Republican Committee has also had to make a new start this year. Marlene Gunther, a longtime chairwoman, has handed the top job over to Comrey, who joined the committee in October. Comrey lives in Danville, where she has lived most of her life. Her committee numbers about 12, and they hold monthly planning meetings.
Kuziak handles outreach at community events in an area that stretches from Danville to Mount Carmel to Middleburg. With the big fairs canceled this year, he has been processing voter registration and passing out signs at events like the Mount Carmel Farmers Market on Saturdays and the Silver Moon Flea Market on Sundays.
“Danville’s Growers’ Market doesn’t allow political booths,” he said.
Party switching
Representatives of both organizations have said they've helped voters re-register as different political parties.
“I’ve re-registered a lot of former Democrats as Republicans this year,” Kuziak said. He feels the issues topmost in changing these voters’ minds are the nastiness of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings and concern over defunding police and rioting.
“It’s a huge movement in this area,” he said. “The big concern is not COVID but the safety of the family and worries about when the violence from the cities will go out into middle America.”
Democratic committee workers have noticed Republicans coming in to ask for Biden signs or to talk about a particular issue. For many, COVID is a big issue. “I always thought everyone else around here was Republican,” several visitors have said. Sarah Finn said she is impressed when many of these Republicans leave carrying a Biden sign or two. “It’s one thing to vote one way and another to claim it by putting out a sign,” she said.
Areas of concern, besides COVID, include the environment and foreign relations.
“My big worry this year,” said Jean Knouse, “is that Trump will pull us out of NATO. I have never voted straight party, but candidate by candidate, issue by issue.”
“We live in a democracy with a two-party system and everyone has a right to be represented in their local town. I would love to see Republicans and Democrats able to debate again. A friendly approach is needed so that we can talk to each other,” said Kay Jones.
“Please respect the rights of others,” Comrey said. She asks especially that people not take or deface each other’s signs.