DANVILLE — A woman testified her ex-boyfriend hid in her vehicle, stole money from her to buy heroin and raped her at his parents' home.
The woman, who is not being identified because of the nature of the offenses, said during a preliminary hearing Thursday for David C. Burke, 23, of 16 S. Glenbook Ave., that she cried hysterically after he removed her clothes while they were in her vehicle on Aug. 28, 2018.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent Burke's case to court except for a strangulation charge after defense attorney Michael Dennehy said a purse strap on the woman didn't impede her breathing. County District Attorney Angela Mattis withdrew that charge. Dennehy argued that theft and receiving stolen property charges should be reduced to a third-degree misdemeanor since the woman didn't know how much money was stolen. Mattis said she testified she thought about $80 was taken from her purse. Shrawder retained those charges as second-degree misdemeanors.
Burke is also charged with rape, deviant sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, robbery, terroristic threats, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault without consent, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
Shrawder set his bail at $25,000. Burke is confined to the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township on a state parole detainer for possession with intent to deliver drugs, Mattis said.
Mahoning Township police previously said it took a while to file charges because they were waiting for sexual assault test results and information obtained from search warrants. A cellphone was also sent to state police to be analyzed.