Montour County reopens repaired historic covered bridge

MOORESBURG — The Montour County commissioners recently reopened the historic Keefer Covered Bridge No. 7 following a $55,221 project to repair damage from oversized vehicles trying to cross it.
Commissioner Dan Hartman said the bridge underwent "structural and cosmetic damage repairs," including permanent "headache bars" installed before the bridge to prevent oversized vehicles from getting to the structure. The money for the project came from liquid fuels funds.
Commissioners Hartman, Ken Holdren and Trevor Finn, along with Kurt Brunguard, Larson Design Group director of bridge inspection and maintenance, reopened the bridge with a ribbon-cutting on July 10.
Larson Design Group did the work that included making the height restriction more noticeable by moving it to the end of the bridge, rather than above the opening. It’s a move that Holdren believes “will make a better safety environment for motorists and continue to protect this historic bridge,” which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.
The bridge is located along Keefer Mill Road in Liberty Township.
— JOE SYLVESTER