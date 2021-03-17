Montour County will mark the anniversary of its first reported COVID-19 infection on Sunday.
To date, 1,781 Montour County residents have been infected and 60 have died. Northumberland County's first case was reported March 27, 2020. Since then, there have been 8,267 county resident cases and 328 deaths linked to the virus.
The last Montour County resident to die from COVID-19 complications was reported in the state Department of Health's data release on Feb. 25. There were 20 new COVID-19 infections in Montour County and zero new deaths in the last week. On Wednesday, there were three new cases reported in the county.
In Northumberland County, there were 117 new cases and one new death in the last week. On Wednesday, the state reported 16 new infections and no new deaths.
Average daily new COVID-19 infections in the state increased over the last week. There were three daily increases of 3,000 or more infections in the last seven days — including back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday — and just one in the previous 11 days. There were 3,004 new cases reported Wednesday, increasing the state total to 973,721 since the pandemic began a year ago.
The number of people hospitalized in Pennsylvania also increased for the third day in a row on Wednesday.
State health officials report 92 percent of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive have recovered.
Hospitals
According to the DOH, 1,500 residents were hospitalized as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, up 11 from Tuesday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased by four to 284, while 153 people are being treated on ventilators, down 10 from the previous report.
There are 40 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, up one from Tuesday. At Geisinger in Danville, 28 COVID patients are being treated, according to state data, with nine in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and five on ventilators. There are six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and six more at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger-Shamokin has one patient in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,112 cases at long-term care facilities in the region. The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 286 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,020 resident cases and 253 staff cases. There have been 209 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 261 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
On campus
On Wednesday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 10 active infections for the second day in a row, including eight among students. The school reported 36 students are in isolation, down 15. The dashboard also shows no new positive tests on Tuesday for the fourth day in a row and fifth time in the last six days.
At Susquehanna University, there are five active cases on campus, all students. Since the semester began, there have been 87 total cases at SU, including 75 students.
Prisons
There are still 26 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, level with Tuesday's report. Twenty-one of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at the medium-security prison in Allenwood. At USP-Allenwood, there are three active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,213 inmates and 157 staffers at the four federal prisons have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 20 active cases, up one from Tuesday. The state reports seven inmate cases and 13 employee cases.
One SCI-Coal Township inmate has died due to complications from the disease.