Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday in the United States, observed annually on Nov. 11 for honoring military veterans; that is persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces and were honorably discharged. Recently, we began celebrating the entire week including the 11th as Veterans Week.
I am dedicating my entire column to veterans of all wars who deserve recognition for their commitment and dedication to the ideals of our country.
“Without Thomas Jefferson and his Declaration of Independence, there would have been no American Revolution that announced universal principles of Liberty.” — Christopher Hitchens
First we must honor those who fought for the freedom of the land that became our homeland. Our town founder was among those who served in the Revolutionary War. There were eight others buried in local cemeteries from that war.
During the war of 1812, the Danville Blues, a company commanded by Capt. Isaac Blue, on the eve of departure stopped at the stone home of Gen.William Montgomery to give the veteran of the Revolutionary War a “parting salute.” The general told them “to be ever ready to defend and support the government.” The volunteer company fired a salute, wheeled and marched away with cheers for Gen. Montgomery, the flag and the Union.
The Columbia Guards of Danville served in the American-Mexican War of 1845-1848. The Guards were originally under the command of Capt. John Wilson, who died in battle. Dr. Clarence H. Frick became captain and led them in the victorious march of Gen. Scott’s triumphant entrance into the city of the Aztecs and the Halls of the Montezumas and many major campaigns. There were three others lost in battle.
The Columbia Guards received a huge welcome upon their return to Danville.
Company E, 6th Regiment Reserves, was the first company that left Danville for the Civil War. It was recruited and commanded by Capt. William M. McClure and included 100 local citizens. They were in the Battle of Falling Waters where a member, Amos Zuppinger, the first soldier in battle, was killed, the first ‘Blood Shed’ for the Union.
There were many other Danville companies that served with 2,300 volunteers from Montour County who fought in the Civil War. The county population at that time was about 13,000.
The veterans of Company F, 12th Regiment Pennsylvania National Guard volunteered to serve in the Spanish-American War (1898), a brief intense war.
They are recognized with a monument that includes a bronze statue of a Spanish-American War veteran, known as the “Hiker,” situated on a granite boulder, commemorating the American soldiers who took long hikes in steaming jungles in that war and the Philippine Insurrection. The bronze inscription: “In honor of the Spanish-American War Veterans 1898-1902.”
Nearby is a small stone monument with a piece of metal from the battleship U.S.S. Maine, which was sunk in Havana Harbor in 1898.
Their officers were Capt. Charles P. Gearhart, 1st Lt. Rufus King Polk, and 2nd Lt. Frank M. Herrington.
Company F returned home to a rousing welcome.
The first World War, 1917-1919, the "War to End All Wars," had 629 men, 13 Red Cross and Army nurses and 2 yeowomen in the service of their country from Montour County. Eleven of these men died from wounds received in action and 13 died in camp from disease.
The American Legion, Post 40 adopted the name Frank W. Sidler in memory of the first WWI death from Montour County. Sidler was a pursuit pilot.
Between the years 1941 and 1945, 1,455 young men and women from Montour County responded to the call to serve their country in World War II. Fifty-one of these men paid the supreme sacrifice.
Soon after the invasion of South Korea by North Korea in June of 1950, the United Nations called on its members to assist South Korea. President Truman ordered American forces into an undeclared war. More than 100 young men from Danville and surrounding areas enlisted immediately.
As the war news worsened, President Truman assigned an aging Gen. MacArthur as the commander of all United Nations Forces.
A total of 370 men and women of Montour County enlisted to serve their country as the U.S. government was fighting a war to halt the spread of communism. Five of these young men were lost in that conflict.
By 1965, nine Montour County men answered the draft call to President Lyndon Johnson’s “reaffirmation of American support for South Vietnam.” Hundreds of Montour County men served in Vietnam. This war did not end until 1973, the longest war at the time. Three of our own were killed in action.
Among the 525,000 Americans in Vietnam, two Danville men met at a lonely hilltop firebase called "Landing Zone Baldy." Robert L. Marks, commander of a forward Army intelligence unit, and Thomas E. Gordon, a Marine lieutenant, were Danville High School friends. Gordon received a note from Marks about his location; Gordon and Marks, after nine months in the service met and spent time together reminiscing about home. Upon Gordon's departure, their comment was “See you soon,” not goodbye.
Back in Danville in 1969, Marks went directly to Pappas Restaurant for two hot dogs with everything on them and within a short time Gordon appeared, nothing better than friends being together again in Danville, sitting in Pappas Restaurant eating hot dogs.
A monument in Memorial Park, an Eagle Scout Project by Benjamin Pegg, Troop 39, in 2012 is dedicated to those who served in The Persian Gulf War 1990-1991, Afghanistan War, “Operation Enduring Freedom,” 2001-present, and the Iraq War 2003- 2011. Its inscription, “Let their sacrifice Never Be Forgotten or thought to be in vain.”
Patricia Farrell, a student who had joined the Army Reserve in 1989, was called to active duty and sent to the Middle East one day before the start of the Persian Gulf War. She served as a field medic in the Saudi desert treating casualties.
She returned to Danville in 1991 to be accepted as the first woman member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 298
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Elmer Davis
To our men and women in uniform, past, present and future, God Bless You and Thank you, we are forever grateful for your service.
Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears every week in The Danville News.