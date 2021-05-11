DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating. No more than five people may be in the center at one time. No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.

Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit. Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment. Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.

Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.

Upcoming activities:

MONDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light, fun chair exercises

Organizing our recipes

Crafts for Fair

Simon Says

Bingo

TUESDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light, fun chair exercises

Regular activities

Let’s play The Price is Right

Bingo

Celebrating seniors

WEDNESDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light exercise

Indoor Wii Bowling

Talking senior benefits over 60

Bring out the instruments

Bingo

THURSDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light dancing

Crafts for the fair

Relaxation tape then Bingo

TV games

FRIDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Tote activities

Bingo

Crafts and bowling

