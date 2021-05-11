DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating. No more than five people may be in the center at one time. No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.
Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit. Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment. Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.
Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.
Upcoming activities:
MONDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light, fun chair exercises
Organizing our recipes
Crafts for Fair
Simon Says
Bingo
TUESDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light, fun chair exercises
Regular activities
Let’s play The Price is Right
Bingo
Celebrating seniors
WEDNESDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light exercise
Indoor Wii Bowling
Talking senior benefits over 60
Bring out the instruments
Bingo
THURSDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light dancing
Crafts for the fair
Relaxation tape then Bingo
TV games
FRIDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Tote activities
Bingo
Crafts and bowling