DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating. No more than five people may be in the center at one time. No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.
Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit. Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment. Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.
Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.
Upcoming activities:
MONDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light, fun chair exercises
Catching up from the weekend
Games of your choice
Gathering supplies for crafts for the fair
TUESDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light, fun chair exercises
Center meeting, 10 a.m.
New game on big screen
Bingo
WEDNESDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light exercise
Individual chips and salsa
Bingo
Happy Cinco de Mayo
Making wreaths for the fair
THURSDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Light exercise
Activities from your tote
Bingo
Word game
FRIDAY
Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.
Tote activities
Happy Mother’s Day