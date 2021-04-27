DANVILLE — In compliance with the CDC and the Aging Office, the Montour County Senior Center requires masks be worn at all times except while eating. No more than five people may be in the center at one time. No more than one person may be in the restroom at one time.

Appointments are necessary for visiting, ordering food and requesting transit. Call 570-275-1466 for information or to make an appointment. Appointments must be made one day in advance by 9:30 a.m.

Activities are conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the center.

Upcoming activities:

MONDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light, fun chair exercises

Catching up from the weekend

Games of your choice

Gathering supplies for crafts for the fair

TUESDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light, fun chair exercises

Center meeting, 10 a.m.

New game on big screen

Bingo

WEDNESDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light exercise

Individual chips and salsa

Bingo

Happy Cinco de Mayo

Making wreaths for the fair

THURSDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Light exercise

Activities from your tote

Bingo

Word game

FRIDAY

Coffee drinks, breakfast snacks, 8:45 a.m.

Tote activities

Happy Mother’s Day

