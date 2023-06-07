First Responders Appreciation Day will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Washies playground at 99 Foust St. in Danville.
The event is free to attend and will offer the opportunity to meet local first responders and see equipment as well as free hot dogs, snacks and beverages, according to Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis who said her office will be providing free Rita's Italian ice.
The event will include a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) motorcycle unit and patrol vehicles, fire trucks from all local departments, as well as representations from the game commission, National Guard, Secret Service, SWAT team, sheriff's office and more, Mattis said.
Pennsylvania State Police are expected to bring helicopters and horses, Mattis said.
According to the district attorney, there will be plenty of hands-on activities for kids to enjoy. Fingerprinting will be demonstrated and vehicles will be on display for close examination, she said.
"If you have a little kid who is into any first responder equipment, it’s a fantastic event," Mattis said. "It’s hands-on. They don’t just see it from afar. They can actually meet a police officer and get a photo."
First Responders Appreciation Day is not just a great opportunity for kids to learn, but also for residents, in general, to meet their first responders, Mattis said.
"It's an opportunity for folks to put a face to the uniform," she said. "They're all real people."
Likewise, Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, also an accredited EMT and longtime volunteer firefighter, said the event is a great opportunity for local residents.
"This is the event to get to know the first responders and supporting organizations in the community," Finn said. "Also, it's fun for the whole family with food for all and gifts for the children."
It also gives the first responders the chance to build connections within the community, according to Mattis.
"Law enforcement says it's a fantastic event for them because they build some rapport with people in the community," she said.
The event, organized by the criminal justice advisory board, will be held in lieu of the traditional National Night Out, historically held in August, Mattis said.
The change in events was due to several factors including weather, available equipment and promotion abilities.