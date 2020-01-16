DANVILLE — While Montour County officials hope acts of terrorism never occur here, they are preparing for them.
Training classes are being held this weekend with people from the county participating as well as people from outside Pennsylvania. County Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Burkland said 95 people have signed up for classes to be taught by three instructors from the Energy Materials Research and Testing Center of New Mexico Tech in Socorro, N.M.
Burkland and County Commissioner Trevor Finn, who is also a Danville firefighter, were invited by Danville Sgt. and Detective Justin Stanley to attend a week-long training in November 2018 at New Mexico Tech on terrorist bombings. Stanley is also a member of the Columbia-Montour SWAT Team.
"What came out of that was that we could bring that here and conduct classes for people here," Burkland said.
Finn said the classes, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security, are the same as New York City firefighters, state police and airport police take. Besides attending classes, they witnessed demonstrations of explosives related to international and domestic terrorism.
"When Ed became our EMA director, he said he wanted to bring professionalism and to do more training and we are very happy with what he is doing," Finn said.
The training Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Washies Fire Company will be on incident response to a terrorist bombing.
The training Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. also in the Washies, will be on homemade explosives awareness recognition and response.
Geisinger will host training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on medical personnel preparedness and response to bomb incidents. Finn said the course will count as continuing education credits for participants.
Instructors at classes Burkland and Finn attended were involved in major terrorist incidents "that you see on the news," Burkland said.
"We are not secluded or protected. We could have home-grown issues and we have to prepare for them," he said.
"Unfortunately we have to focus on such types of incidents," he said.
Finn said firefighters may respond to an incident where they would find precursors to a bomb.
Burkland said local emergency services personnel are the first ones to deal with such types of incidents.
"I hope we never have to deal with those types of incidents, but we need to be prepared for EMA resiliency and be prepared for any kind of incident. We have to have training and practice," Finn said.
Finn said probably 90 percent of Burkland's time involves planning and training with groups in the community and government agencies.