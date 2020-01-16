DANVILLE — Montour County officials expect to open a new administrative building, upgrade the historic courthouse and create a visitors center at the jail this year.
The county borrowed up to $2.5 million in three loans. The first note, which was $850,000, was used to buy the former Danville Elementary School, which will be used for the new administrative building, for $750,000, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said. The county drew down a second note of $850,000 last fall, but hasn't drawn from the third note.
The commissioners will open bids for work in the new administrative building at 435 E. Front St.; the courthouse at 253 Mill St.; and the jail's visitors center, 255 Church St., at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 in the courthouse.
The bids will be for general, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.
If the project comes within the budget, Holdren expects a contract to be awarded sometime in March. The commissioners don't have a timeline since there are many contingencies involved at this point, he said.
Once they have a timeline for the work, he said the county will start marketing two buildings along Woodbine Lane that house county offices. The county also plans to sell some land behind the former Danville Elks, along Route 11. The properties are all in Mahoning Township.
"We will keep enough (land) for Hopewell Park," Commissioner Trevor Finn said. The park is popular with mountain bikers, which is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation, he said. "We have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on this through MARC (Montour Area Recreation Commission)," he said.
The commissioners hope to use money from the sale of the buildings where offices are and from land to pay back the money that was borrowed.
Administrative building
The former school will be renovated into a new administrative building to house offices for the commissioners and their staff, voter registration, the treasurer, assessment, Children and Youth Services, human services, zoning, county auditors, veterans affairs, 4-H and internet technology, Finn said. Space will also be made available for master gardeners, Finn said.
Offices will be located on the first floor with a potential for some on the third floor and for storage there, Holdren said. An alternative school will continue to lease the second floor from the county.
Work includes interior renovations of about 25,000 square feet on the first floor and a new parking entrance.
The move to house non-related court offices in the former school should result in one-stop shopping for services to the public, according to the commissioners.
According to a Bucknell University study, the county should be able to save about $100,000 a year by consolidating offices, Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said.
Courthouse
The courthouse, built in 1869, will be home to court-related offices including the district attorney, the sheriff, the district justice, the prothonotary, the register and recorder and probation offices.
Holdren said the 45-year-old courthouse boiler will be replaced. All windows in the three-story building will be replaced to make them more energy-efficient. "They leak a lot of air," he said. Finn said railings are needed around the boiler.
Other work at the courthouse includes renovating 500 square feet on the third floor; demolishing and reconstructing the handicapped-accessible ramp in the back; and constructing a new entrance roof with decorative railing.
The office of Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder will move from 24 Wesner Lane, in Mahoning Township, to the courthouse.
Finn said plans aren't final for the space the district judge's office currently occupies on the lower level of the building. The Montour County Emergency Management Agency uses the top floor of the building.
"We are desperate for dry, safe storage," he said.
The commissioners' conference room will be renovated into a courtroom for Shrawder. The office where the commissioners staff is now will be renovated for Shrawder's staff. The commissioners' office will become Shrawder's office.
The treasurer's office will be converted into a secure area where deputy sheriffs can bring prisoners from the back entrance into the courthouse for district justice hearings.
On the third floor, space will be renovated for the county detective. A lunch room will be created for employees because one is not available to them, Holdren said.
The back handicapped-access ramp will also be redesigned.
The crumbling front steps will be repaired. Holdren said other structural issues in the front of the building will be corrected.
Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said the county employs 66 full- and part-time workers, not including elected officials.
Jail visitors center
At the jail visitors center, about 1,800 square feet on the first and second floors of the former warden's home will be renovated.
The county has already used Community Development Block Grant funds to construct a handicapped-accessible ramp, a new front door and a handicapped-accessible bathroom, Warden Bill Wilt said.
Wilt did work to renovate an office where he moved to in the visitors center. Part of the county projects will be moving the bookkeeper to the visitors center. Her office is in the prison. Another aspect will be making visitations more secure so inmates will not have physical contact with visitors. Currently, visits are conducted in the basement of the jail. The visitors center will also contain space for inmates to meet with counselors and attorneys.
Voting machines
Holdren said the county will receive new voting machines in January and begin training on them.
"It is critical they are ready for the presidential primary in April," he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning in 2020. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of its cost.
Foggy Mountain Bridge, 911 center
Hartman has been working on the replacement of the Foggy Mountain Bridge, which was washed out by floodwaters in 2018, in Anthony Township. He expects work to begin in the spring after requests for proposals are received in March and expects a contract to be awarded April 24. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will fund the majority of the project. The county will pay 5 percent of the cost from its state liquid fuels funds reimbursements.
"Dan has worked incredibly hard to get this done," Finn said of Hartman combing through bureaucracy and attending numerous meetings about the bridge. "In other counties, staff would handle this, but Dan took the lead."
Holdren said this year will also be an active year for the 911 center in Bloomsburg, which dispatches calls in Montour County and Rush Township and Riverside, in Northumberland County, along with Columbia County calls. Towers and consoles will be upgraded. He continues to raise money from private sources to buy radios for first responders for the new system, which is used by the state police. He said three grant applications will be submitted for radios.
"Ken has been very diligent in raising funds," Hartman said.