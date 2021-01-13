DANVILLE — Montour County's non-union employees will receive 2 percent cost-of-living pay increases.
The county commissioners and treasurer, meeting as the county salary board on Tuesday morning, approved the increases, which exclude Children and Youth Services employees, because their working hours went from 37.5 to 30 per week to be consistent with other county office hours, county Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said.
The salary board also established a base salary rate of $12.50 per hour for full-time and part-time employees.
"That affected a handful of employees currently making less than that amount," Brandon said.
The board moved the Veterans Affairs clerk from part-time to full-time and granted the maintenance supervisor a 3 percent pay increase.
The officials also approved a full-time security screener position for the new county administration center. The position will pay $12.50 per hour.
At the commissioners meeting later Tuesday morning, the commissioners agreed to rehire Amy Hertzog as a Children and Youth Services caseworker at $24,000 a year, effective Jan. 25.
They reappointed Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren and Brian Wiktor as county representatives on the SEDA-Council of Governments board.
The commissioners also affirmed the resignation of Eamon Shoff as a deputy coroner.