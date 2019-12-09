DANVILLE — Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis won't seek the death penalty in a September motel employee homicide case.
Mattis said Monday there weren't aggravating circumstances in the case to fit the 18 factors detailed in the statute for a capital murder punishment case.
Defendant David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., appeared in court for his formal arraignment on criminal homicide charges. Judge Gary Norton entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Downing remains in the Montour County Jail without bail.
Downing's girlfriend, Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, waived her formal arraignment and did not appear in court.
Brown is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen.
She is free on $10,000 bail.
Before Downing's preliminary hearing Nov. 1, Mattis withdrew a charge of hindering apprehension filed against Downing and added a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence for putting Brown's 9 mm pistol he allegedly used to kill Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., in the car's glove compartment. Brown also owned the car. Downing is also charged with concealing a firearm he didn't have a license for.
Downing is represented by attorney Leslie Bryden.
At the preliminary hearing, Tpr. Brian Watkins testified Potts' body was found inside his room, Room 212, of the Super 8 Motel, at 47 Sheraton Road, in Valley Township, Sept. 26. He said two spent shell casings from the 9mm pistol were found, one next to the victim's leg and the other on a desk in front of him. He said Potts had been staying at the motel doing custodial work for several weeks because of an influx of patrons for the Bloomsburg Fair.
The trooper said the Super 8 Motel owner picked up Potts four to six weeks before that in New Jersey and brought him to the motel.
Downing had been working for a contractor doing cleanup in the Milton area and had worked with Brown in New York, Watkins said.
Watkins said he interviewed Downing for about six hours, during which Downing indicated the shooting occurred on the morning of Sept. 24. Downing told him a gang rape of Brown angered him and Potts was an alleged assailant. That remains under investigation.
He said Downing told him he and Potts smoked weed in Potts' room and after a short time Potts became aggressive and confrontational, which led Downing to get the pistol from his jacket. Downing said there was a struggle, but Watkins said he didn't see any evidence of that. He said there were no injuries on Downing.
After the shooting, Downing told him he put the gun in his jacket and walked to the nearby Red Roof Inn where he and Brown were staying, Watkins said. They previously had been staying at the Super 8, according to the police complaint.
Downing said Brown drove her car and they went for cigarettes at Sunoco, Watkins said. He said police collected a large amount of evidence, including Brown's vehicle. There were no surveillance cameras at the Super 8, Watkins said.
Watkins said Brown was verified as the gun owner and Downing didn't have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.