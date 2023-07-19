The Montour Delong Community Fair, which will be held next week, is the highlight of the summer for young farmers and future agriculturalists, according to Kim Ovelman, fair treasurer.
"These kids work really hard," Ovelman said. "And they really look forward to this week."
The fair's 4-H exhibits are open to Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties, according to the fair website. The community event also recently expanded to include neighboring chapters of Future Farmers of America (FFA), according to Ovelman.
"It used to just be Danville FFA, but now we are reaching out to other counties," Ovelman said. "It's going well so far. It's nice to see new kids participate."
Exhibits are now open to FFA Chapters in Danville, Milton, Millville and Warrior Run, the treasurer said.
Julie Cope, fair board president, reiterated that the fair is supportive of 4-H in the area.
The fair will run Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29 at 5848 Broadway Road in Danville.
Entirely volunteer run, the Montour Delong Community Fair is a big event within a small county, Cope said. "Montour County is the smallest county in Pennsylvania," Cope said. "But the fair is a pretty big thing."
With the upcoming event being the 85th annual community fair and 84 years under their belt, thinking up new additions to the fair could be a challenge, but Ovelman said the fair board is trying new things.
"We have a few new things this year including a cake wheel and a lollipop 'pick-a-pop.' This is our second year with a new ride vendor," Ovelman said. "We have a new president and we are trying new things."
The fair also offers new entertainment every year, according to the treasurer. This year's line-up includes an array of local bands as well as up-and-coming Nashville stars, she said.
Performers include Merely Players, One 80 Band, Kenton Sitch, Stonehouse Breakdown and Julia Neville.
Alongside this year's additions, fair-goers can expect standard attractions including rides, games and food, Cope said.
"We will have typical rides, games and food stands including anything from candied nuts to pizza to beef sandwiches and walking tacos," she said. "The fair itself has a meal every night which is homemade on the fairgrounds. This is something unique from other fairs."
The fair's cook, Bill Miller, has been in charge of the kitchen for many years, according to Ovelman. Each year, Miller suggests meal ideas to the board for approval, Ovelman said.
Tractor pulls and truck pulls are always big hits, according to Ovelman. A variety of these events will be held almost every evening ranging from lawn stock garden tractors to tractors 3250 and higher.