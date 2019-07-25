WASHINGTONVILLE — While helping at the Masons' pork barbecue stand at the Montour-DeLong Community Fair, a fair board member asked Bill Miller to assist with the fair for an hour or two.
"I was here six to eight hours," he said.
When the fair lost its cook, he got a call asking if he was interested, said Miller, who is lead cook at Riverwoods in Lewisburg.
That was 19 years ago and Miller has served as fair board president for 16 years.
He also plans the menus for the dinner specials each night of the fair, in its 81st year. This year's festival will be held Monday through Saturday at the fairgrounds along Route 254, near Washingtonville.
The theme for this year is "Fairs Feature Agriculture."
He said many of the dinner specials, which benefit the fair, sell out. This year, they were forced to increase the price of a dinner to $9 from $8.50. "Where can you get a meal and dessert for that?" he said.
Proceeds from a cake and pie auction and from a collection at the vespers service will go to the fair's livestock scholarship and Yvonne Young Memorial Scholarship. Young served as Montour County 4-H assistant for many years.
Volunteer efforts
Miller and other volunteers have been busy cleaning buildings for the fair, which starts off with a vespers service Sunday.
He said the 24-member fair board gets help from about 200 volunteers to put on the fair.
They recently held a work day to set up the buildings and put up shelves and dividers for exhibits.
Miller, Carol Patton and Phyllis Snyder cleaned the kitchen by pressure washing shelves and more items outside and then stacking canned goods on shelves. They also mopped the floors in the storage area and kitchen.
"I belonged to a flower club and a friend had me help. I was in the kitchen the rest of the time," said Patton, who has been a volunteer for 20 years.
Snyder started out in the craft department 23 years ago before serving on the fair board for 20 years. She works in the kitchen and "wherever they want me," she said.
She was named a fair ambassador in 2011. The award was presented by a representative of the state Agriculture Department. Miller received the surprise annual award in 2010.
Miller is hoping for better weather this year since last year's fair was plagued by rain.
Miller said the fair draws people because it is inexpensive. There is only a fee for parking, which is $5 per day or a $20 pass for the week. Wristbands for $5 for rides are available after 5 p.m.
Ruth Marr, fair board secretary, said the fair brings in close to 20,000 people during the week. She expects nearly 50 concession stands, including a variety of food, this year.
She and Shirley Masser volunteered to scrape and repaint benches and tables in the old pavilion. The tables were painted hunter green and the benches brown. Marr and her husband, Stanley, later decorated the buildings with red, white and blue banners.
Fair volunteers also man the french fry stand. Proceeds will be used to support the fair. Besides fries, they sell hot dogs, hot sausage sandwiches, hamburgers, fish sandwiches and drinks.
Miller said volunteers keep coming back because they like what they do.
"They're all good friends," Snyder said.
This year, there will be an expanded silent auction in the main fair building to benefit the fair.
Fish dinners
The popular fish dinners, held much of the year, help make the fair a reality and have provided funds for improvements, Miller said. They were able to build a new pavilion, upgrade the electrical system, install new shelves in the craft building and bring coolers to the main fair building.
"Bill has made a lot of changes for the good," Patton said.
The record attendance of a fish dinner was 1,175 people in 2016. The dinners have been held for the past 11 years.
"Before we started the dinners, we were just getting by," Miller said.
Entertainment
"Hometown Boyz" will be among the new entertainment this year.
The Catawissa Military Band will return. "They are the only ones I know of who received a standing ovation," Marr said.
"The shows are free," Snyder said of the nightly entertainment.
"People come to see the exhibits and the livestock," Miller said.
"They also come to see old friends," he said.
The fair holds special events each night, such as the 4 X 4 truck pulls, youth contests, old-fashioned contests, a veterans celebration on stage, a pet and toy parade, the great monster beef challenge that benefits Hunt of a Lifetime, a VIP showmanship contest of local celebrities showing animals, fireworks and a mini horse pull.
Fair Veterinarian and volunteer Patricia Kitchen said the first surprise livestock scholarships will be presented Aug. 2. She is also in charge of the VIP showmanship contest, featuring local celebrities leading around goats, set for Aug. 1.
After the livestock scholarships are presented, an old-timers showmanship contest, during which those who are 25 and older show goats, cattle and sheep, will be held. Proceeds go to the scholarship fund.
Youth fun contests, for ages 3 through 16, will include a clothespin drop, a peanut scramble, a kangaroo race, an ice cube race, a sack race, a balloon stomp and balloon race, a cotton ball throw, an egg race and a bubble gum race.
Old-fashioned contests include an egg relay, a broom race, hog calling, a bale toss, men's and women's corn shelling, a wheelbarrow race with a blindfolded driver and passenger who serves as a back-seat driver, a bag race and bale stacking.
This is the second year the fair will honor veterans. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Danville American Legion and the National American Legion.
Book signing by Turbotville native
New this year will be a book signing by Turbotville native Robert Swope Jr. with the four books he has written about the local area, including his latest, "West Branch Valley of the Susquehanna in the American Revolution," which came out last fall.
He has also written "Turbotville and Lewis Township," "Watsontown, McEwensville and Delaware Township" and "Washingtonville and Anthony, Limestone and Derry Townships."
He will be at the fair starting at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. His books on the communities are based on old black and white postcards from the early 1900s by photographers James Bannen Swope, Ralph Fuller and Nelson Caulkins.
"James Bannen Swope was my great uncle. Ralph Fuller had a hardware store in Turbotville and Nelson Caulkins lived in Watsontown," he said.
Each book is a photo history of the communities containing more than 200 photo postcards, more than 80 old photos and more than 60 modern photos by the author along with sketches and maps.
His books are available in softcover and hardcover. They can also be found on Amazon and eBay.
Swope, who has lived in New Hope, Va., the past 30 years, has family in Turbotville and surrounding areas.