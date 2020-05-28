DANVILLE — Restaurant owners plan to space out seating and use disposable menus and, in some cases, offer disposable plates and utensils, as Montour County eateries and other businesses reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown on Friday.
Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 counties that will move from the yellow to green phase at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Under the phase, the state still imposes requirements. Gatherings of more than 250 people will be prohibited and customers in bars and restaurants must be seated and follow social distancing guidelines.
Restaurants, though, which could only sell takeout in the yellow phase, will be able to offer dining-in service, but with restrictions, such as spacing and sanitation requirements.
Servers will wear masks.
Damien Malfara, owner of Old Forge Brewing Company in downtown Danville, said the dining room will have disposable menus to start with, gradually moving towards a laminated summer menu that staff will sanitize between uses.
“Our plates and utensils and glassware will remain the same and get washed and sanitized between uses,” Malfara said. “No condiments on the tables, just single serve packets for now.”
Servers will wear masks and wash hands frequently and sanitize common touch areas frequently, he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf said on Wednesday he’s counting on business owners to require that patrons wear masks to protect workers and other customers from potential spread of coronavirus.
No waiting inside
“The outdoor tables will be open but spaced apart just like inside,” Malfara said. “We will ask that customers use the front door as the entrance and the rear door as the exit to minimize close contact from people coming and going,” Malfara said. “We will have hand sanitizer stations set up at the entrance and exit and at server stations. We will also ask that any customer wear a mask to enter the building, but they can take it off while seated at their table. We would encourage them to put it back on to walk to the restrooms or when getting up to leave.”
There will be no waiting area inside the restaurant. Staff will take cellphone numbers and have waiting customers go to their cars or walk around town. A staff member will call or text when their table is ready.
Old Forge will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We will have almost everybody back this weekend. No bar stools. We won’t allow any bar seating since we don’t think we can adequately ensure safe distancing at the bar,” Malfara said. “Table service only.”
He added that all employees will be screened for temperature and any symptoms prior to each shift and won’t be allowed to work if found to have elevated temperature or other symptoms.
Old Forge General Manager Jace Rovenolt said the tables won’t be moved.
“Every other table will be blocked off,” he said, “to adhere to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) requirements.”
New layout, improved cleaning
The Iron Fork, at Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township, near Danville, has a new table layout that ensures 6 feet of spacing between groups, said Dave Klingerman, chief operating officer of The Liberty Group, of Montoursville, owner Frosty Valley Resort.
“We’re very fortunate because our Iron Fork restaurant is adjacent to a larger banquet room so we can maximize our seating areas while still maintaining a safe distance and limiting occupancy based on CDC guidance,” Klingerman said.
“We are looking to offer disposable utensils, plates, drinkware, et cetera, upon request — but we’ll be using china with staff wearing gloves when handling plates and utensils,” he said. “In addition to improved cleaning and disinfecting procedures, we also installed a new dishwasher this week that utilizes cleaning agents and heating cycles to ensure all utensils and plates and drinkware are sanitized. Staff will be provided with masks and gloves.”
One Danville restaurant owner was an exception to those inviting diners in. Phil Candela, owner of Carini’s Pizzeria and Ristorante, said he planned to stick with takeout.
“We’re not going to have table seating,” said Candela. “It’s not a big dining room.”
He said he only would be able to fit three tables. He usually has six tables but they have not been in use since the shutdown. The chairs remained on the table tops on Wednesday.
The state guidelines also allow personal care services such as hair salons and barbershops to open, but at 50 percent capacity, and they must operate by appointment only. Appointments or reservations are also strongly encouraged for gyms or spas, which also can only open at 50 percent capacity.
Classic Cuts & More in Danville announced on its website it will open Friday and follow the CDC guidelines. The message noted “Appointments are required as of now.”
The owners of that and other hair care businesses could not be reached for comment.
A business unrelated to dining or personal care also plans to open its doors this weekend.
The Montour County Historical Society will open the Boyd House Museum on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
“All CDC and Pa. DOH (Department of Health) guidelines will be followed,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance.
“Unfortunately, the MCHS Board does not feel the Montgomery House Museum can be reopened at this time due to the guidelines put forth by the CDC and Pa. DOH – it’s a much smaller building and social distancing would be more difficult to achieve.”
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the commissioners were talking with department heads and elected officials to plan the opening of all county buildings and facilities in a planned and structured manner.
“We already set the direction through the end of the month,” he said. “Now that we know we’re going green it’s going to allow us to clearly plan.”