Area governing bodies are working out details to hold public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riverside Borough Council plans to hold its Monday night meeting via teleconference. Details on how the public can connect will be posted on the borough's website, secretary-treasurer Debbie Bausch said.
Danville Borough Council previously canceled its April 7 meeting. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said she and Council President Kevin Herritt are working on details to hold the April 14 meeting via teleconference.
The Montour County commissioners will hold their April 14 meeting the same way they held their meeting March 24, Chairman Ken Holdren said.
There will be a phone and video hookup connection that can be found on the county's webpage, he said.