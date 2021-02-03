DANVILLE — It will be months before either of two Montour County homicide suspects goes to trial, if at all.
David E. Downing Jr., accused of slaying a New Jersey man at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township in 2019, won't face the possibility of a trial until late spring, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said.
"Downing is in the same holding pattern as all of our cases pending trial," Mattis said. "I don't believe that we will be having jury trials until at least May or June per (President) Judge (Thomas) James. That case will likely be one of the first to go due to it's age."
Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, is charged in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, at the motel September of 2019. Downing has been held without bail in the Montour County Jail since his arrest.
Kathleen Susan Reed, whom Judge Gary Norton, in November, declared incompetent to stand trial in the July murder of an 83-year-old Cooper Township man, was also ordered to undergo up to 60 days of involuntary mental health treatment in order to gain competency.
"Ms. Reed has not been sent to Torrance State Hospital for mental health treatment yet because there is a wait list," Mattis said. "I anticipate that she will go in the next couple of weeks. The clock will start running on the 60 days when she gets there."
She said the goal of the treatment will be to restore competency.
Attorney Michael Dennehy, who as a public defender is representing Reed, said the delay is due to the shortage of forensic mental health facilities in the state.
"Nothing is typical when it comes to the Pennsylvania mental health system," Dennehy said.
He said politicians of both parties in the past couple of decades kept closing facilities.
"We used to have a half dozen forensic facilities," the attorney said. "Treatment has shifted to jails. Neither party has shown an interest in doing anything about it."
He said Reed, who has been incarcerated in the Columbia County Prison since her July arrest, will receive treatment with the goal of improving her competence enough to enable her to participate in her defense. Her diagnosis afterward will determine her defense, he said.
Dennehy said Reed "has some serious issues," but he added, "I'm not going to comment on how she is going to come out. I'm not the psychological expert."
Mattis said after the November hearing that even if Reed is deemed mentally competent, "It becomes a capacity issue, whether she had the capacity (the day of the alleged crime), the ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct."
Reed, 37, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is accused in the July 21 death of Walter John Ditzler in his 1621 Bloom Road home. State police arrested Reed in Centre County after she was found in Ditzler's car about 9 hours later, after troopers received a call about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at a gas station in Centre County.