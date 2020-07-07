I decided my column this week and next week should contribute to the Danville Heritage Festival information that will be on Facebook starting Monday.
The 19th century belonged to the railroads. Railroads made Pennsylvania an industrial giant and Danville was at the forefront of its early industry. The development of railroads in America was one of the most important events of the 19th century. It brought major social and economic changes in the country.
Great Britain, where the pursuit of building railroads had begun very early in the 19th century, was the provider of railroad engines and rails for the emerging railroads in America. The impact of railroads in this country was immense, the demand for rails soared in America in the early 19th century.
One of the many problems facing railroad developers in this country was financing and also that it was in an experimental stage and many were opposed to its development.
Entrepreneurs knew that Pennsylvania could supply these rails. Efforts to substitute a fossil fuel, anthracite coal, for other fuels such as coke or charcoal in the rail-making process often failed due to the use of cold blast techniques which didn’t generate sufficient heat to make the anthracite combustible.
Many attempts, with gifts, were offered to encourage American iron masters to learn this new process. In 1839, the owners of the Pioneer Furnace in Pottsville won a $5,000 prize for successfully keeping its furnace running with anthracite for three months.
In 1840, the rivalry was on to produce anthracite iron, and Danville, a place of interest, was in the center of all this development. All the ingredients, iron ore and limestone needed to produce pig iron were available and coal was in close proximity. The North Branch Canal that passed through the center of Danville was an added benefit.
Carey and Hart, two of the many speculators of the time, hired Eli Trego in 1838 to build the first charcoal furnace in Danville; this was located in the northeast portion of the Perkins parking lot.
It was in 1838 that Thomas Chambers, a speculator racing to build or purchase furnaces to adapt for the use of anthracite coal for the smelting of iron ore into pig iron, purchased most of the real estate of Alexander Montgomery, a son of Danville’s founder, William Montgomery, including his grist mill, factory, large brick mansion, (American Legion Home), many acres of ground surrounding Montour Ridge and in Valley Township, all underlaid with iron ore. He also acquired his water power. The Chambers family was the founder of Chambersburg, Pa. and had an iron foundry near that town. Thomas was well versed in iron smelting. He along with E.R. Biddle, now a partner, who was at that time the president of the Morris Canal in New Jersey, purchased the Carey and Hart Furnace in 1840 and adapted it to burn anthracite coal.
The use of anthracite coal as a fuel to operate furnaces took new knowledge and Chambers and partners faced a few difficult years learning the process. Chambers became the overseer of the new Montour Iron Works. By 1844, two other furnaces to use anthracite coal were built and a third in 1846 was at the base of Montour Ridge close to the present site of Whadda Pizza shop and including Scott’s Florist.
It was in 1844 that the first rolling mill was built at Danville. It was the largest in the country. Another brought from Wilkes-Barre was added in 1852.
A small “Dinky Train” traveled over what is now called the bicycle path to the mines and limestone quarry until 1890 when the mines closed. Originally the ore carts were pulled by mules.
Throughout the 1840s the furnaces were leased out to different managers.
It was at this time that many English and Welsh workers, knowledgeable in the process of rolling rails were brought to Danville.
It was on Oct. 8, 1845, that the first iron T-rail in America was rolled at the stupendous Montour Iron Works, or MIW. Hundreds of spectators visited the mill daily to watch the rails coming off the rolls.
An example of the T-rail won the highest honor, the first premium, at the Manufacturing Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in December of that year. Experience had finally overcome the early difficulties of the iron pioneers.
Rails were in constant demand and the MIW supplied most of them. The company was using over 100,000 tons of coal a year.
Prosperity was often interrupted and many of the periodic problems of the iron industry were due to economic concerns, often relating to panic or a tariff and duty on imported rails. Despite these roadblocks, the mill continued to produce rails that were shipped on the canal to many of the new railroad companies. Duties between 1847 and 1853 on imported iron rails were significantly reduced which led to a severe import shock.
This continuing financial concern along with the death of his only son Benjamin prompted Chambers to leave Danville in 1849.
The mill was leased to a corporation that included John Grove and John Peter Grove, who owned the Columbia Furnaces located on Market Street. Their involvement lasted from 1850 to 1857. It was in 1855 during their management that George Geisinger came to work as a bookkeeper for the company. There were more rails rolled at this mill in the 1850s than any other in the U.S., 45,000 tons of iron rails per annum.
The financial panic of 1857 caused the entire property of the Montour Iron Works to be sold at a sheriff sale and purchased by Michael Grove, E. H. Baldy and others in 1858. It was about the time of the Grove, Baldy purchase that Isaac Waterman and Thomas Beaver came to town as trustees of that mortgage. By 1861 they purchased the mill and named it the Pennsylvania Iron Company. Waterman and Beaver, probably understood that if there would be a Civil War, the mill would be a good investment.
Another financial crisis occurred in the late 1870s due to rampant speculation, overwhelmingly in railroads.
Beaver retired in 1876 from the Pennsylvania Iron Company, which had been extremely successful.
There was a mansion on the east side of Montour Ridge overlooking the mill that had always been the property of the owners of the ironworks.
While selling his portion of the holdings of the Pennsylvania Iron company in 1876 to Isaac Waterman, Beaver, along with other interests, withheld the mansion.
Waterman sold the mill to the Montour Iron and Steel Company, which continued in business from 1880 until 1895 when purchased by the Reading Iron Company, which operated the mill until its final closure in 1938.
My theory is that Thomas Chambers built it in the mid-1840s. There is a drawing of pillars on the front of a porch of a mansion on that hill overlooking the Montour Iron Mill in an 1846 book, Chambers time in Danville.
There is also a complete picture of the mansion on an 1857 map that states, “Residence of the Groves.”
I believe the Groves moved into the mansion after Chambers left Danville, just as Thomas Beaver moved in after the Groves. The Groves mansion on Railroad Street was built in 1867.
