DANVILLE — A rural Montour County man serving up to three years in prison on charges from Columbia County was sentenced recently in Montour County Court to a year in jail for driving while high on marijuana.
Keith Reibsome, 56, of Derry Township, will serve the 12-month sentence concurrently with the 15-month-to-36-month sentence in state prison on burglary charges from Columbia County, Montour County Court President Judge Thomas James ruled on Nov. 25. Reibsome took part in the hearing via video from the Columbia County Prison.
The Montour County driving under the influence charge was filed by Mahoning Township police for a March 27 incident. He pleaded guilty to the charge.
James also fined Reibsome $1,500, ordered him to pay court costs and undergo drug and alcohol treatment.
In a separate case, Joshua Mundrick, 37, of Washingtonville, was given credit for five days in jail, ordered to pay a $300 fine and other court costs for a DUI May 9, 2019, in Danville. He was paroled for the balance of his maximum six-month sentence. James also ordered Mundrick to perform 20 hours of community service.
James ordered Mary Casey Boone, 43, of Mahoning Township, to pay a $300 fine and reimburse Weis Markets $187.76 for a cartload of groceries she stole from the Danville store on Oct. 28. She pleaded guilty to the retail theft charge, her second offense.