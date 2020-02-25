DANVILLE — Some Montour County offices will be open on a Saturday in March for the convenience of the public.
"We enjoy doing this. We know this is a convenience for a lot of people," County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Susan Kauwell told the county commissioners Tuesday.
The special hours in the Mill Street courthouse will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 28.
Kauwell's office will be open for passport applications. She said people from anywhere can come.
County Treasurer Norma Bird said her office will be open to sell dog licenses, fishing licenses and boat launch permits.
Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said the voter registration office will sign people up to vote and to accept absentee ballot applications.
Kauwell said the sheriff's office will take photos for passports and will issue licenses to carry firearms.
The prescription drug drop-off box will be accessible in the courthouse for unused and expired prescriptions.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the commissioners applaud the offices for being open during nontraditional hours.
"It's fun to see all the people from the different counties here," Commissioner Trevor Finn said.