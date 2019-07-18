DANVILLE — Montour County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren followed up on a Mayberry Township's resident complaint about a 911 emergency call dispatch.
Holdren said Thursday a dispatcher from the East Central Emergency Network, in Bloomsburg, correctly identified the address three times, according to recordings he listened to.
He said the dispatcher also appropriately transferred the call to the Northumberland County 911 center since Elysburg handled the ambulance emergency.
Resident Cindy Bird said when her mother collapsed, she dialed 911 and the wrong address was broadcast over the scanner.
She and other residents spoke at Tuesday's commissioners meeting hosted by Mayberry Township.
Holdren asked them to provide dates and times about the incidents to the commissioners, who will investigate them. The 911 center in Bloomsburg serves Montour and Columbia counties and Rush Township and Riverside in Northumberland County.