The Danville News
Five organizations received commemorative certificates on Memorial Day for contributing funds to restore the WWI monument in Danville’s Memorial Park.
Certificates were presented to commanders of Danville VFW Post 298, American Legion Post 40, CSV AMVETS Post 184, Sons of American Legion Squadron 40, and the mayor of Danville by Doug Resseguie, Monument Committee chairman.
The U.S. WWI Centennial Commission selected the monument as one of only 100 national monuments to be designated as a WWI Centennial Memorial.
The centennial plaque was recently installed in the park.
Although the centennial anniversary of the end of WWI has passed, May marked the 100th anniversary when 40,000 bodies of WWI soldiers were returned to U.S. soil.