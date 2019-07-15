DANVILLE — Kids and their families will be treated to free food and giveaways during this year's Community Night Out.
The event in Montour County, which is held in conjunction with National Night Out events, will be from 5 to 7 p.m Aug. 6 at the Washies Playground.
The night, traditionally held the first Tuesday of August, is aimed at getting people out to meet local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency services personnel in an informal gathering.
There will be free hot dogs, chips and beverages.
Numerous civic and government organizations will participate to meet with and interact with citizens.
There will be displays by law enforcement, fire apparatus and information on drug awareness and community programs.
Participating fire departments will be the Washington, or Washies, Friendship, Continental and Goodwill of Danville, East End of Mahoning Township, Valley Township, Liberty Township and Washingtonville. The Danville Ambulance Service and state police expect to participate along with Danville, Mahoning Township and Riverside police, the Montour County sheriff's office, the Montour County probation department, Montour County commissioners and the county district attorney's office. Law enforcement agencies sponsor the event with continued support and assistance from the county and the commissioners serving as cooks.
Community night out has been held in Montour County since 2006 with the first event at Danville Area High School.