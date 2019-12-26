Tragedy, upheaval in education and progress in recreation made news in Montour County in 2019.
The deaths of three infants — who were among eight infected by a waterborne bacteria in Geisinger Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit — topped the news in early October when hospital officials revealed what had happened. A lawsuit followed.
The year also saw upheaval in the Danville Area School District, Geisinger named its new president and chief executive officer and the Montour Preserve was preserved.
1. Geisinger infant deaths
The source of the pseudomonas bacteria infections blamed for the deaths was equipment used in measuring donor breast milk to help premature infants with their nutritional needs. It infected eight infants — including the three who later died — in the NICU.
The state Department of Health (DOH) cited Geisinger for not having a written policy for cleaning equipment used to measure donor breast milk to reflect the changes the hospital made on Sept. 30, said Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward Hartle. He said that was immediately corrected on Sept. 30.
Neither Geisinger nor the DOH would say if the department fined Geisinger for the violation.
Pseudomonas bacteria are common and often harmless but can pose a health risk in fragile patients. The hospital saw no new cases of infants becoming ill since the change.
Geisinger said it now uses a process using single-use, sterile equipment.
Matt Casey, a Philadelphia attorney who represents the families of two children who died at Geisinger following the outbreak, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, the Hazle Township parents of Abel David Cepeda who died at the age of 6 days. Casey said he also intended to file a lawsuit on behalf of another couple whose twins were born at Geisinger during the outbreak. One child died and the other was receiving treatment, he said.
Meanwhile, the hospital diverted mothers delivering at less than 32 weeks and babies born prematurely at less than 32 weeks during the investigation.
2. School district's revolving door
It started in March when Danville Area School District Superintendent Jason Bendle suddenly resigned under a mutual agreement with no explanation other than to say he and the board were "not a good fit."
Former district administrator Ricki Boyle was named acting superintendent while the board searches for a new superintendent. Meanwhile, five school board members quit as the year went on, three of them in September following football coach Jim Keiser's suspension then resignation after accusations of using inappropriate language. Board President Kevin Brouse and 12-year member Dawn Koons Gill, who was absent — submitted letters of resignation, citing, respectively, conflicts with other board members and dishonesty.
The board accepted Keiser’s resignation before a packed meeting room of more than 60 people. Brouse and Vice President Josh Seidel voted no. He resigned following the meeting.
Several residents, some of them parents, and a player, spoke in support of Keiser, who was suspended Aug. 29. They asked the board to rescind his resignation.
3. Murder first in 11 years
David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, is charged with criminal homicide and remains in Montour County Jail without bail for the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township in September.
Downing's girlfriend, Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. She is free on $10,000 bail.
At the preliminary hearing, Tpr. Brian Watkins testified Potts' body was found inside his room, Room 212, of the Super 8 Motel, at 47 Sheraton Road, Sept. 26. He said two spent shell casings from the 9mm pistol were found, one next to the victim's leg and the other on a desk in front of him. He said Potts had been staying at the motel doing custodial work for several weeks because of an influx of patrons for the Bloomsburg Fair.
Downing had been working for a contractor doing cleanup in the Milton area and had worked with Brown in New York, Watkins said.
Watkins said he interviewed Downing for about six hours, during which Downing indicated the shooting occurred on the morning of Sept. 24. Downing told him a gang rape of Brown angered him and Potts was an alleged assailant. That remains under investigation.
He said Downing told him he and Potts smoked weed in Potts' room and after a short time Potts became aggressive and confrontational, which led Downing to get the pistol from his jacket. Downing said there was a struggle, but Watkins said he didn't see any evidence of that. He said there were no injuries on Downing.
4. Geisinger names Ryu new CEO
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, 45, became Geisinger's new president and chief executive officer, effective July 1. He has been the interim president and CEO since November 2018 after Dr. David Feinberg left for Google's health care initiative.
Ryu has been executive vice president and chief medical officer at Geisinger since September 2016.
5. MARC and Preserve saved
With long-term financing approved, Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt said he planned to draw more people to Montour County for health-related activities.
That followed a new 2 percent hotel tax the county commissioners enacted to support MARC, which maintains recreational programs at the preserve, handles maintenance at the preserve and maintains parks and trails in Montour County.
The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau board and MARC also approved the increase. The commissioners increased the hotel tax from 3 to 5 percent as of Jan. 1. The increase is expected to generate about $167,000 annually to the commission.
Commission board members also approved an extension with Talen Energy, which owns the preserve near Washingtonville, for the lease with the preserve. The current lease expires Sept. 30, 2020, but Talen officials agreed to a three-year lease extension and to two additional three-year extensions for a total of nine years, Stoudt said.
Stoudt said the hotel tax revenues, paid by people who stay at hotels and motels in Montour County, and Geisinger agreeing to donate $25,000 per year for five years, or a total of $125,000, will result in the commission being funded $193,000 of its $200,000 annual budget. Stoudt said the commission should be able to raise the remaining 3.5 percent from donations.
6. Montour County buys former school
Architectural and engineering work have been ongoing since the county purchased the former Danville Elementary School in May for use as an annex, County Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the plans include renovations and improvements to the county courthouse and renovations to the county jail.
The county plans to move the district judge office from Wesner Lane to the courthouse, where court-related offices will be located.
Offices moving from Woodbine Lane or from the courthouse to the annex includes 4-H, veterans affairs, the commissioners, Children and Youth Services, elections, the treasurer, tax assessment and tax claims, information technology, zoning, planning and human services.
Besides saving $100,000 a year with the move, Finn said people will have "one-stop shopping" at the annex. "If a veteran needs help, the veteran will be able to walk down the hall to human services," he said.
The county also plans to sell the two buildings housing offices along Woodbine Lane along with land behind the former Danville Elks, along Route 11.
The county bought the former school for $750,000 and is borrowing up to $2.5 million for the renovations and purchase.
The county has used Community Development Block Grant funds for work at the jail annex, Finn said.
7. Separate bomb threats at high school
Danville Area School District police officers were investigating two written bomb threats from Oct. 14 and 15 at the high school. No bomb or weapon was found either day. It was the third such threat in 2019.
The school was evacuated to the nearby stadium because of the threat discovered the first day and was locked down for one hour Tuesday after a second threat was found.
Local and state police and the Montour County Sheriff's Office responded to the school, which houses about 670 students, for both incidents.
The last bomb threat at the high school occurred Jan. 9 and a 16-year-old student confessed to writing the note.
8. SUEZ buys Mahoning Township's water and sewer for $9.5 million
SUEZ Water Pennsylvania purchased the Mahoning Township water and wastewater systems for $9.5 million in March.
The township negotiated a time moratorium on rate increases and when Suez eventually seeks to raise rates, entities such as the state Public Utility Commission and Office of Consumer Advocate will provide oversight along with a required period of public comment, township Supervisor T.S. Scott said at the time.
Scott said Suez has signed a five-year contract with Danville to provide water and sewer services to Mahoning customers.
9. Bald Top Road collapsing, shut down
Drivers who use Bald Top Road in Mahoning Township started putting more miles on their vehicles in late May after the road began to collapse and the township shut it down.
Following months of test borings and ground monitoring, plans are under way to rebuild the road, a project that could begin as early as February once the design work is done, depending on contractors' schedules.
The closing of the section of Bald Top Road leading to Route 11 has forced residents to take a three-mile detour to and from their homes.
10. Reported meth lab fire burns down house
Police said the one-pot meth lab explosion destroyed 321 Chamber St., one side of a double home, and caused heavy smoke and water damage to the other part of the home at 325 Chamber St., where grandparents and their granddaughter lived. Richard A. McHugh and Nikki K. Doebler, who lived at 321 Chamber St., with Doebler's 15-year-old son, and Michael Mowrer Jr. all were in the home at the time of the fire.
McHugh, 33, has since pleaded guilty to risking a catastrophe and to manufacturing methamphetamine with a child present. He was recommended Monday for participation in the state intermediate punishment program and ordered to pay restitution of $255,000 to Erie Insurance for the loss of the home.
Prosectors state Mowrer, 35, of Danville, was in a bedroom using a hairdryer to add heat to the pot that he dropped.
Witnesses said Mowrer was covered in flames in the home where police said they were cooking meth. He fled after extinguishing the flames on himself and was hospitalized in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest but has since been released. He faces charges of operating a methamphetamine lab, causing a catastrophe, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and manufacturing meth with a child present.
Doebler faces charges of operating a meth lab, causing or risking a catastrophe, manufacture of meth with a child present, endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.