DANVILLE — "We are totally out of business until the governor lifts the ban," Washington Fire Company President Don Lutz said of the shutdown of nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company's bar closed down the night of March 16, which will result in the loss of a substantial amount of money. The Washies holds bingo twice a week. Lutz said he and company officers haven't even figured how much the loss will be.
"We have no money coming in at all," he said. "We had three banquets booked for the social room that were canceled," he said.
"We can't do games of chance," he said.
The fire company raises money through its food and beverage sales. "Our fundraising activities are totally down," he said.
The Washies owes some money on its new rescue truck but he said bank officials told him they would work with the company. "We should be fine getting through it," he said.
Danville American Legion Post 40 remains closed, according to historican and former commander Dean VonBlohn.
"We are shut tight," he said. VonBlohn said he got a message from the commander and the Legion board members who were checking in with some of the members to make sure they were OK.
Members have a few maintenance jobs they are doing.
The Legion is losing money on games of chance along with its beverage and food sales. The games of chance are a source of income not only for the Legion but also for numerous charities the Legion supports.
"We had just hired a new cook and the cook didn't have a chance to cook a meal there," he said.
While members are anxious to get back, he said they certainly understand the dangers of socializing and that they can't be in close contact with each other.
The Danville Moose Family Center shut down the same time the Legion did in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf's order.
"The fire companies are really hurting. They are still providing their services but their incomes were their bars," VonBlohn said.
Leslie Young, chief of the East End Fire Department in Mahoning Township, said the fire company shut down its games of chance and sales of beverages and food at its social hall on March 16. They had to cancel several parties that had reserved their banquet hall.
Young said the revenue supports the fire company and she didn't know how much the loss will amount to "until this is all over. It will be a pretty big hit for us."
She said the volunteer firefighters were used to training every Tuesday night and haven't been able to do that.
They also canceled their annual Easter egg hunt for Saturday at Maria Hall. "We are following the guidelines given to us," she said.
At the Danville Moose, Governor Dave Wydra said they are losing money on games of chance along with proceeds from sales of food and beverages. The Moose also has been unable to hold fundraisers.
"There were several bands scheduled for social events along with bingo. We had several things scheduled. Everything has been canceled," he said.
Their fundraisers support a number of organizations including kids living at Mooseheart, he said. Moose clubs support Mooseheart, a childcare facility near Chicago.
"Never in a million years would I think I would witness this. You realize how much we took things for granted with everything that was here," VonBlohn said.
"Once we get the country back together and things up and running, hopefully, there will be the realistic attitude of what we had as a nation," he said.