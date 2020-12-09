The Montour Solar One project "is committed to operating with our three core commitments in mind: health and safety, protecting the environment and being good neighbor," said a company spokeswoman on Wednesday.
One aspect of corporate citizenship is a commitment to disperse $1 million to local community groups over the lifespan of the project, 30 years.
"Over the last several months," said Taryne Williams, a media and community manager for Talen Energy, "we’ve been engaging with the community in a variety of ways including discussions with local and county officials, organizations and other stakeholders, including area residents.
"Through those conversations and our participation in publicly-held meetings at the local and county level," Williams said, "we’ve obtained information which we are using to guide our community support decisions. Those conversations continue and we look forward to making thoughtful decisions on our near-term commitments which we will announce in the coming weeks.
"It's still early in the process," she said.
The Montour Solar One team will be hosting a public information session via Zoom on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Zoom event link can be found at www.facebook.com/events/384883332747442.