DANVILLE — Trial court jury terms in the 26th Judicial District of Columbia and Montour Counties are canceled through June 1, President Judge Thomas James ruled in a pandemic emergency operational order Monday.
He declared a judicial emergency in the district through April 14. As information and science concerning the pandemic continue to evolve, the order may be subject to amendment and extension.
He also ordered the operation of the rule of criminal procedure 600 shall be suspended in the district during the period of the local judicial emergency.
Nothing in the order or its local implementation shall affect a criminal defendant's right to a speedy trial, he wrote.
The trial court jury terms in the district are canceled through June 1.
Hearings involving inmates in county or state prisons will be addressed via electronic technology. Court days will be scheduled to minimize the number of people gathering at one time and one place.
Time calculations for the purposes of time computation relevant to court cases or other judicial business as well as time deadlines are suspended subject to constitutional restrictions except for appeals which shall be timely filed, he ruled.
Advanced communication technology such as videoconferencing and telephone conferencing shall be maximized to conduct court proceedings subject to constitutional restrictions, he said.
The court will maximize and encourage phone conferences in lieu of office conferences.
In order to minimize people entering court offices, court documents may be filed with the prothonotary electronically by email or other electronic means. Filings will be recorded at the time of receipt by the prothonotary.
He encouraged hard copies of electronic filings be mailed to the prothonotary after electronic transmission.
All court personnel and staff shall actively direct and promote social distancing and safe hygiene and health habits.
All district judges shall be subject to and shall implement the procedures to the degree applicable, he wrote.
He and the court administrator will meet and confer regularly with court department chiefs and other personnel to review internal procedures and evolving needs.
The notice will be posted 24 hours within the order on entry doors of the courthouses, district judge courts, the judicial district's website and transmitted by email to the local county bar association.