DANVILLE — An online collectible toy figurine business is setting up shop on Mill Street, where it eventually plans to open a retail showcase in time for Christmas.
ComicTroopers.com is one of two new businesses moving into downtown Danville, even as the COVID-19 virus lingers. Twice As Dear, a store that will sell American-made gift items, plans a grand opening on Nov. 7, said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance (DBA).
Anthony MacFarland, of the Danville area, a partner with Moses Salamon, of New York City, in ComicTroopers, has been working with several employees setting up stock in two storefronts, one the former site of Java Momma, which expanded and moved to a space in the 1400 block of Ferry Street, said Dressler.
"Ninety-nine percent of our business is e-commerce," said MacFarland, who has a background in e-commerce and previously worked for Walmart and Toys "R" Us. "Eventually, we'll have comic books, card games."
Figurines ranging from Batman and Spider-Man to Star Wars characters and Funko Pop bobbleheads sat stacked on shelves in their display boxes on Wednesday. There even were Barbies and My Little Pony figures, backpacks and posters.
"We don't carry junk toys, only collectible items," MacFarland said. "We carry over 40 major brands."
The company will have its website online in about two weeks, but ComicTroopers items are available through eBay, amazon.com and other sites, he said.
Customers will be able to "look, touch and feel" the items in the retail showcase but will have to order through the website.
"Then they can come in and pick it up," MacFarland said.
He said they originally planned to open a retail store, but sales exploded online.
"We specialize in items that aren't even released," he added. "We buy things set for future release."
Still empty storefronts
Despite that good news, there still are empty storefronts along Mill Street that Dressler would like to see filled. There are about a half dozen empty storefront available for rent or lease, "more than we would like," Dressler said.
A couple of storefronts now filled by the Montour County Democratic and Republican party headquarters also will be vacant after the election.
Dressler said, though, there is interest from some other businesses.
"There are a couple I'm not at liberty to discuss," she said. "They are not a done deal."
Danville's downtown business climate is not unusual, and, in fact, the COVID crisis has generated new entrepreneurs in Danville and in other downtowns, said Fred Gaffney, president of The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce. He said it's not uncommon in challenging times for people who have been displaced to take risks as entrepreneurs.
"When economic times are a little bit stronger, when unemployment is low, people tend to be a little bit more comfortable staying in their situation," Gaffney said.
There still are empty storefronts in other towns, as well, Gaffney said.
"It's the same in Bloomsburg, too," he said.
That was the case even before the COVID shutdown, Dressler said.
Online challenge
Now with social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions, retailers have had to come up with creative ways to promote and sell their merchandise.
"We try to encourage them to move some of their inventory online," Dressler said.
That is difficult, though, for the smaller businesses, she admits.
"Some are one or two people," Dressler said. "They don't have the people to work specifically online."
Still, it could have been worse for the downtown. It lost only two businesses to the pandemic shutdown — McCarty's Tattered & Torn Antique Shop, which closed at the end of June, and It's All About Me Boutique, which shut down its Danville store at the end of August but maintains a shop in Lewisburg.
Those spaces are now filled. Flavor City Oils, which sells natural oils and vinegar, opened in September in McCarty's former space, and Twice As Dear will fill the storefront that It's All About Me Boutique formerly occupied.
Jason Moore, who runs Reflex Jiu Jitsu on Mill Street, opened Old City Bagel Company with other partners early this summer on Lower Mulberry Street in a space in the rear of Reflex.
In addition to what they sell, there is something else Danville's downtown businesses offer that big box stores don't, according to Dressler.
"When you go in these small retailers, they generally know your name," she said.