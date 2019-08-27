MAHONING TWP. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management has reported that one mosquito sample from within Mahoning Township has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control are being performed as necessary by the Northumberland County Conservation District Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program staff.
Brandon Ball, mosquito-borne disease control program coordinator, recommends residents continue to take time to inspect their yards and take a few minutes to clean up, reduce yard clutter and dump out any sources of stagnant water.
Residents may purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers. Performing a community-wide cleanup will help reduce most mosquito concerns.
Residents are urged to contact their local municipality to promote cleanup efforts to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk. Stormwater management systems can sometimes contribute to mosquito issues and are routinely monitored by the Northumberland County Conservation District Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program staff.
Mosquito surveillance in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from artificial containers left behind by humans. Artificial containers can be something small like a flower vase to sometimes as large as a swimming pool. Additional containers such as tires, buckets, child toys and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because other predators that would prey on mosquito larvae are not present. During periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year.
From May through October, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days. Residents should use repellents when spending time outside. Individuals who don’t like to use repellents can take an electric fan outside with them. Mosquitoes are weak flyers and the fan will help keep them away. As a last resort, residents can purchase insecticides from garden centers and hardware stores to spray in their yard, but need to be sure to follow the label instructions.
Residents living in the five-county coalition can contact the Northumberland County Conservation District Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program by calling 570-495-4665 x303 or email bball@nccdpa.org. The Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program aims to educate residents about the importance of cleaning up. Individuals may need to report neighbor complaints to their local municipality to rectify the concern.