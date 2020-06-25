DANVILLE — Kids stuck at home since COVID-19 shuttered schools and workplaces in March need a summer camp more than ever, but the lingering effects of the pandemic, severely narrowed their choices.
Danville’s usual wide range of options, from Vacation Bible School to Scout camp, sports camps to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) camps to theater camps, are all mostly closed for the season.
The Danville Area Community Center is the only game in town, offering its usual day camp every weekday for 11 weeks from June through August. Others are closed for the season, and many have shifted to online offerings when possible.
Canceling Scout camp at Camp Lavigne this summer was “an exceptionally hard decision to make,” according to Columbia-Montour Scout Executive Paul Knox.
“We held out till the beginning of June,” he said, adding there was no way to follow state health guidelines and make it work. “We would have had to assign boys to pods and require them to do everything together, including all the same merit badges.”
He said that only one Boy Scout camp in the state of Pennsylvania is open this summer, in Westmoreland County near Pittsburgh.
Instead of merit badge classes at Camp Lavigne, the council is offering instruction online on Zoom for 17 badges in all. Only one, physical fitness, will require meeting briefly at camp to complete the badge in person. Camp Lavigne is also offering a Cub Scout Passport program online. For units wanting an outdoor experience at camp, individual troops and packs are still able to rent campsites at Lavigne for a weekend. The council also hopes to hold its postponed Pinewood Derby on July 18 at camp.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble also had to suspend its usual Summer Theatre School, including its community production of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.” Early summer classes have been canceled, but the decision about whether to resume later is still ongoing. At present, all actors and educational staff have been furloughed.
Before they left in late April, though, they created a series of online videos.
“We all saw a need for stuff for kids to do,” according to Peter Wiley, communications director.
So the troupe put together a series of bedtime stories, creative activities, makeup and mask construction, and other stage skills for kids and parents to try at home. These can be accessed for free on the BTE.org website under “Virtual Theatre School.” Announcements on future class plans are on the BTE Theatre School Facebook page as well.
What about the kids?
Virtual camps like these can help combat boredom, but for parents who need supervision for their kids while they go off to work, an on-site camp is crucial.
“We knew the community needed child care,” said Heather Laubach, director of operations at the Danville Area Community Center (DACC), “but we wanted to be sure we could do it safely before we opened.”
Two weeks after Pennsylvania went green on May 29, after numerous board planning meetings, DACC opened its doors to kids ages 5-12 on June 8. Day camp runs daily, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids may opt for full days or half days, 7 a.m. to noon or 1 to 6 p.m. At present they have 55 campers registered and have a waitlist. On a typical day, 24 campers are there.
Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines mean that campers must be put into small groups of no more than eight to 10 who stay together with the same counselor for the entire week and from one week to the next.
“We push as much as we can outside,” said Laubach, “and when we have to come inside for some activities or on rainy days, everyone wears a mask.”
The small groups are working well.
“It’s nice to see the bonding between campers and with staff,” said Laubach. “Maybe we’ll keep it this way.”
'Mystery Island' remains a mystery
Vacation Bible Schools, a summer staple in the Danville area, also fell victim to COVID-19. Christian radio station WGRC posts a VBS Train on its website, which lists all Bible schools scheduled in the area. This year, there isn’t a single listing for June, July or August.
At First Baptist Church of Danville, Vacation Bible School is a standout event much anticipated by the entire congregation. The church chooses and buys the curriculum in November and have a “big reveal” in January, after which work starts in earnest to recruit staff and prepare for about 170 campers. In January 2020, the organizers revealed the theme as usual and began planning for crafts and dramatic productions. Everyone was excited about the theme of “Mystery Island.”
By late spring, though, plans had to be scrapped.
“We could see there was just no way to accomplish our mission with kiddos while following social distancing guidelines,” said Katie Yarger, co-director of VBS.
So “Mystery Island” was shelved until 2021. Instead, they are offering an online COVID-19 Edition of Vacation Bible School with a theme of “Incrediworld Amazement Park.” This complete curriculum has been offered free by the church's curriculum supplier, Answers in Genesis, and is meant for parents to do with their children at home. It is available on the church website at www.danvillefirstbaptist.org/VBS.
Sports camps take a time-out
Other summer offerings have gone online, as well. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, which normally has a series of summer camps and classes, has been closed to visitors since March and plans to reopen on July 1. One at-home offering from the museum is STEM kits that can be mailed directly to your doorstep for a cost of $12. Kits thus far include a light-up space kit, a make-your-own wiggle bot, and a flip jar light, with more to come. The museum also plans to carry on with its big fundraiser on July 18. “May the Force Be With You” Day will feature professional Star Wars characters and Star Wars activities. Kids come dressed as a favorite character. Tickets are required ($5.50 each) and a limited number will be sold to maintain distancing.
Popular sports camps are totally on hold. Bloomsburg University had scheduled about 10 different sports camps, plus clinics and swim lessons. According to Dave Leisering, BU's sports information director, all have been canceled through Aug. 3. Only a few August and September clinics, in women’s lacrosse and basketball and a men’s soccer ID clinic, remain on the schedule. Final decisions on these will come later.
Also shuttered for 2020 are specialty camps like Camp Victory and Camp Dost, for kids with chronic health issues. Chris Lehman, program supervisor at the Ronald McDonald House in Danville, is camp coordinator for Camp Dost, an overnight camp for children diagnosed with cancer and their siblings. Normally Camp Dost has 80 campers there for the week.
These campers are especially vulnerable, so there was no choice but to cancel.
“It was not a risk we could take,” said Lehman.
She felt she had to do something, though, “to placate campers who are in tears” over missing camp this year. So she put together a “Camp-in-a-Box” surprise for all of last year’s kids who planned to return. It will be mailed to their homes and contain games, food treats, and a special bandanna imprinted with the Camp Dost logo. Camp Victory has also reached out with a virtual camp online to include Sunday Funday, a storytime on Tuesdays, and Thursdays with Scamper the Squirrel.
Nothing quite makes up for not being there, but Lehman tries to look on the bright side.
“We’re ahead of the game for next year,” she said. “We already have our theme, our T-shirt design and some materials collected.”