DANVILLE — A Montour County jury deliberated two and one-half hours before finding a Valley Township motel manager guilty Wednesday afternoon of indecent assault of a former employee.
The jury of six men and six women reached the verdict at 3 p.m. before President Judge Thomas James.
James also found Fawaz Y. Mir, 41, guilty of a summary offense of harassment. Mir faces a maximum of two years in jail for indecent assault and up to 90 days in jail for harassment, said Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler, who prosecuted the case. Mir remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Mir's attorney David Lampman made a motion for arrest of judgment after the jurors left the courtroom. He told the judge the verdict "was completely against the weight of the evidence" and the testimony of three witnesses "opposite the criminal complaint." James denied his motion.
James said a criminal record check would be done of Mir and his sentencing would be held later.
Lampman also had the jurors polled individually on their verdict before they left the courtroom.
At 2:10 p.m., James called the jurors in since they were having a tough time reaching a unanimous decision. One juror asked for the definition of the concept of beyond reasonable doubt, which James read to them.
At 2:40 p.m., the jurors sent a note to the judge asking if the defense could have called character witnesses if it wanted to. The defense called no witnesses.
James told them it is the commonwealth's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The defendant is not required to produce evidence. The defendant has the absolute right to remain silent, he said.
Former motel employee Loren Oberdorf testified she didn't scream or flee when Mir indecently assaulted her four times throughout the motel because she wanted her job back and needed a place to live, meaning the Super 8 Motel. Mir lives with his family in a nearby motel at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
"I was happy I could have a room. I was on probation and needed a job and somewhere to live," said Oberdorf, 38, during the one-day trial. She said she was afraid her son, 4 at the time, would end up in foster care.
James said the court discovered after the closing arguments that Mir's name had been backward in court papers.
The commonwealth called four witnesses.
Oberdorf said she went to the Super 8 Motel, managed by Mir, to get her things from the room of her boyfriend Ashar Chaudhry, 21, who was working at the front desk on Sept. 18, 2018. She said she was fired from the motel in August. Mir saw her and asked her to step outside the room. She said he apologized for firing her and asked her to come back to work there, she said. She said he asked her to give him a hug, which she did. He asked her to go to the housekeeping closet around the corner where he fondled her breasts and butt, she said. She said she told him no and she felt "embarrassed and dirty."
She said he asked her to go to Room 240 so he could show her how to inspect a room. She said he closed the curtains and he started rubbing her breasts and butt. She said she told him she loved her boyfriend and didn't want that kind of a relationship with Mir.
Amber Esser, a housekeeping employee, walked in and Oberdorf mouthed "don't leave me alone with him," Oberdorf said.
Oberdorf then went to check on her son who was in Chaudhry's room and then to the front desk where she told Chaudhry she was rehired. She and Mir then went to the courtyard where she said he rubbed against her and then to a top floor stairwell where Chaudhry saw them and asked what was going on. She and Chaudhry then argued in his room and decided to pack their belongings and leave the motel. A state trooper had been called to the motel on another matter and they asked to speak to him and provided written statements to him about incidents involving Mir.
On cross-examination by Lampman, Oberdorf said she had been convicted of theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft and she thought charged with Chaudhry with taking items from a vehicle.
Esser, 26, testified she went to clean Room 240 and saw Oberdorf and Mir in the room. She said Oberdorf mouthed "please stay" and she did until they all left the room. She said she is serving time in jail and she used methamphetamine at the motel the day in question and Oberdorf told her she used meth that day.
Chaudhry said he was concerned when Oberdorf told him she was rehired because of the look on her face. He said he heard whispering in the stairwell and Oberdorf say "Stop. Get off of me." He said he bolted up the steps and saw Mir's hands on Oberdorf's chest. He said Oberdorf was crying and Mir scurried away quickly.
On cross-examination, Chaudhry said he is serving time in state prison for burglary and thefts. He said he and Oberdorf were charged with defiant trespass at the Super 8 after the September 2018 incident.
"I know I have a past. I made mistakes. This is not something we made up," he said of indecent assault.
Lampman told the jurors they couldn't trust the testimony of three convicted thieves. He said their stories were "wildly inconsistent." He said Oberdorf lied about shutting the curtains in Room 240 when she said Mir did so but later said she closed the curtains.
Chaudhry lied about everything happening in his room because Oberdorf told him that, Lampman said. "She never used the word no. The curtains are a game changer," he said of that testimony showing reasonable doubt.
"This is 2020. There is no such thing as you must say no or you have to scream for help," Kessler said. He said this is a case about power which is what the defendant had over Oberdorf. "She was vulnerable and desperate," he said.
"The entire time she told him to stop," Kessler said, adding Oberdorf had a heated argument with her boyfriend about what to do next, knowing going to the police would cost them their jobs.
He asked what Oberdorf, Esser and Chaudhry had to gain by fabricating a story.