DANVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic gave Cheryl and Macey Getkin the opportunity to fulfill a long-held dream of operating a business together.
"We realize it's very risky but we felt it would be good for the community," said Cheryl Getkin of the decision to open Twice As Dear gift shop at 511 Mill St., Suite 102, in Danville in early November with her daughter.
The opportunity arose in the spring when Macey Getkin, who had been employed as a travel agent since graduating high school two years ago, was furloughed due to COVID-19.
"At first I was very confident I'd go back to work but when that didn't happen I knew I needed a back-up plan," she said.
She reached out to her mother and suggested it would be an ideal time to open the shop they'd long been talking about.
"We always wanted to go into business together," said Macey Getkin."We talked and prayed about it and decided if we don't do it now, we'll never do it."
Cheryl Getkin, who works full time as a safety coordinator, said they had encouragement from her sister, Lynette, of New Jersey, who operates two shops in New Jersey where both she and Macey worked to get some experience.
"We did a lot of research and made a lot of mistakes, but everything fell together," said Macey.
The pair decided to sell only merchandise made in the U.S. or products from companies that are environmentally friendly or donate to charity.
"Ninety-five percent of our products are made in the U.S.," Macey Getkin said.
Rebecca Dressler, executive director of Danville Business Alliance, said the Getkin's decision to stock their store with merchandise made in the U.S. is "important to help sustain families and communities."
They met their goal of opening a shop before Christmas and on Nov. 7 they opened Twice As Dear on Mill Street in Danville.
They named the business 'Twice As Dear' in memory of Cheryl's brother, Landon Leming, who passed away from cancer in 2016.
"He used to feed the deer in his backyard. Sometimes there were as many as 30," said Macey, explaining the logo and the term. "Twice as Dear. Gifts for those you hold dear."
The Getkins loved the logo that highlighted their partnership and their beloved relative and never considered the word 'dear' would conjure up the other meaning, expensive.
"We never even thought of it," Macey said.
The priciest item in the store right now is a 5-foot tall nutcracker for $425. The store also features hand-made candles for $12 and other merchandise, including purses, pillows, blankets and home decorations.
The Getkins are among several new entrepreneurs opening downtown businesses, said Dressler.
"We are very fortunate to have a lot of support for our local small businesses," she said.