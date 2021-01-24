DANVILLE — Motivations varied among the 510 people who received a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday during a public clinic at the Montour County Administration Center.
Blair Keister, a Danville resident who works as a nursing assistant, has a wedding planned for the fall. Zackery Ridgway, of Danville, who works in food service at Geisinger, simply wants to avoid coming down with the disease.
Norma Horne, of Elysburg, said she works as a patient companion at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital and wants to protect the many elderly patients she sees.
Nancy Renteria and her husband, Roger, of Danville, want to spend time with their grandkids.
“I feel that it’s safe and I want to be vaccinated so that I can at least see my family,” Renteria said, adding that the novel coronavirus took away holidays and birthdays in 2020. “I haven’t been able to see my grandkids.”
Danville Pharmacy, a private non-retail operation that works directly with long-term care facilities, sponsored the event at the former Danville Elementary School on Front Street.
Owner Kathy Grandizio previously said the clinic was meant to vaccinate healthcare workers not affiliated with the Geisinger system. When the state broadened vaccine eligibility last week, Grandizio said the clinic’s scope broadened with it. All appointments were booked in 90 minutes, she said.
Visitors to the Administration Center on Saturday were greeted at the front door by Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn and other volunteers. They were grouped by appointment time and placed in line down a hallway leading to a gymnasium — reminded by markings and verbal cues to remain spaced 6 feet apart.
In the gym, they registered with pharmacy staff, filled out paperwork and waited to be seen by a pharmacist and nurse in one of 5 cubicles to receive a vaccine. Once vaccinated, they waited in a separate room for 15 minutes under the watch of medical providers in the event they experienced an adverse reaction before going on their way.
Visitors wore masks. Volunteers did the same. Medical staff administering vaccinations dressed in masks and face shields, plastic gowns and gloves.
“The sooner we get everybody vaccinated — the sooner we realize this pandemic is a very serious issue — the quicker we’ll be able to recover not only health-wise but also economically,” Finn said. “I really want to thank Danville Pharmacy. They’re doing a tremendous service for our community.”
Ed Burkland, Montour County EMA coordinator, said the clinic plan was easy to coordinate and implement. Those registered for Saturday’s clinic will receive second doses as required. However, there are no plans for new clinics but that could change as eligibility widens, Burkland said.
William Snover, a retired physician residing in Danville, urged people to ignore conspiracies and take the vaccine. Snover worked in emergency medicine and family clinics in Milton and Lewisburg. He said the vaccine is safe.
“If we’re going to stop this pandemic it’s got to start with us,” Snover said.
Keister, one of the 510 to receive a vaccine, said she contracted COVID-19 in December and experienced an illness akin to severe cold. She wants to avoid that again. She also wants to gather with loved ones for holidays and summer get-togethers and, of course, her upcoming nuptials.
“I think it’s something everyone should do. I think it’s really important to stop the spread,” Keister said. “I want to keep my family safe and just be able to see them.”
Joe Stigerwalt, of Danville, had a simpler motivation.
“I figure I might as well get it done, keep my son happy,” Stigerwalt said.